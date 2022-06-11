Red Sox place RHP Garrett Whitlock on 15-day IL with right hip inflammation

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock will be missing some time due to a hip ailment. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The 25-year-old began the season coming out of the Red Sox's bullpen. He posted a 0.93 ERA with 11 strikeouts, and a save, pitching 9.2 innings in four relief appearances.

At the end of April, Whitlock would transition to the Red Sox's starting rotation. In nine starts, Whitlock went 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 39 innings.

Originally drafted by the New York Yankees in 2017, the Red Sox acquired Whitlock in the 2020 Rule 5 draft.

Whitlock made his major league debut in 2021, pitching in 46 games for Boston, going 8-4 with two saves and a 1.96 ERA.

The Red Sox selected reliever Phillips Valdez to fill Whitlock's spot on the active roster. Boston also selected outfielder Rob Refsnyder and designated infielder Jonathan Arauz for assignment.