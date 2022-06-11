ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

ThriveAlabama to host annual Stomp Out HIV festival

By Chauncy Sanders
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – For the second year in a row, young people across the Tennessee Valley can attend HIV prevention experience at Big Spring Park – thanks to Thrive Alabama’s Stomp Out HIV festival.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is led by the ThriveMobile, a 33-foot RV that will provide rapid HIV testing, where each person tested will receive a gift.

Additionally, the Alabama Med Clinic will bring together more than 40 groups and organizations to provide music, entertainment, and food trucks.

Alongside the ThriveMobile and activities will be “The End Zone,” an entertaining experience highlighting local professional athletes and sports teams, interactive sports, fun activities, photo studios, giveaways, and prizes.

Stomp Out HIV is held every year to acknowledge and promote National HIV Testing Day on June 27. The HIV rate in Huntsville is 1 in every 300 people.

This year’s festival is hosted with the support of the City of Huntsville Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and the National Pan-Hellenic Council of North Alabama.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

