Charleston, WV

North girls, South boys grab wins in 2022 All-Star games

By Julia Westerman
WDTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 North-South All-Star basketball games did not disappoint. The North Bears girls got...

www.wdtv.com

WDTV

Ritchie County football takes part in the Bill Auxier Memorial 7v7

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Reigning Class A State Champions Ritchie County football got in some football game action at the Bill Auxier 7v7 at St. Marys on Monday. The boys set out on the field for some light game play - no pads, no tackles. It was really a chance for the coaches to see what they are working with, and what they can start to develop in order to find success in the fall, “very kid got a few opportunities and got to kind of look and we have a lot of young kids that we’re excited about, freshman and a few kids, older kids that have just come out and their heads are swimming right now but it’s a good chance for us to kind of plan forward to kind of see what they may bring to the table for us,” said Ritchie County Head Coach Rick Haught.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Todd Russell awarded dream job at Richwood

Since making the state football playoffs with a magical late season run in 2017, Richwood has struggled to find wins. In each of the seasons since 2017, the Lumberjacks have failed to reach the .500 mark. Now first year head coach Todd Russell is hoping to turn past struggles into...
RICHWOOD, WV
Williamson Daily News

Bluefield man comes full circle to win 23rd Hatfield McCoy Marathon

WILLIAMSON — Runners competing in the 2022 Hatfield McCoy Marathon on Saturday were treated to overall good conditions as the 23rd edition of the two-state race was completed. The longest running race in West Virginia and Kentucky was hosted by the Tug Valley Road Runners Club and saw another...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WDTV

Warming Up with Bridgeport football

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was no surprise that Bridgeport football was up bright and early for the start of their three-week period. The Indians return this Summer following their semifinal playoff appearance last year, returning with a renewed energy to make it that final step to Wheeling Island. The...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Classes of 2021 and 2022 inducted into Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame

VIENNA — Between the two classes inducted into the Mid-Ohio Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, quite the basketball team is in the makings. At Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center, six individuals were honored for both the Class of 2021 and 2022. Four of the 12 were recognized for their accomplishments on the basketball court, including Marietta High School graduate Ben Howlett, who currently reins as the boys basketball program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,362.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Top West Virginia Recruit Has Chosen the Enemy

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, the #1 high school recruit in the state of West Virginia made his announcement on where he will play college football. Layth Ghannam, a 6’5 280 pound offensive lineman from Charleston, West Virginia, recently narrowed his choices down to North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
WDTV

Dr Lorita Duffield Jenab

Dr Lorita Duffield Jenab, 92, of Morgantown, West Virginia expired on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Fitzwater Assisted living Facility in Fairmont. She was the daughter of the late H.V. (Jack) and Faith Duffield of Duck, WV. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, David Jenab of Morgantown; and her brother, Emery Duffield of Wilsie. She is survived by her husband, Parviz Jenab of Morgantown; her sisters, Arlene Johnson of Cleveland, Ohio, Dianne Nottingham of Duck, WV, and Karen Dawson of Hedgesville, WV; and several nieces and nephews. She was a native of Clay County, West Virginia and earned the BSN degree from Alderson Broaddus, MSN degree from Case Western Reserve University and a EdD degree from Teachers College, Columbia University in New York. Dr. Jenab chaired the Nursing Department at Alderson Broaddus for four years and was appointed Dean of the School of Nursing at West Virginia University in 1968. She served in the dean’s role for twenty-four years. As a senior nursing student in her undergraduate program, she learned there were only three nurses in West Virginia holding a master’s degree. She made a promise to herself that as soon as she could afford to do it, she would get a master’s degree. One year later she enrolled in the master’s program at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. At this early stage of her career, she recognized her responsibility to do more for the good of nursing and the people of West Virginia. Over the course of her time as Dean, the number of graduates in the baccalaureate nursing program increased five-fold. In 1975, she started the Master of Science of Nursing program and extended the program to distant sites through the Satellite Network. In addition, she organized leaders of the state’s nursing schools and created the Association of Deans and Directors of Nursing Education. This organization coordinates education efforts throughout the state. Dr. Jenab’s work will forever shape the landscape of nursing in West Virginia. A memorial service will be held at the Duffield Cemetery in Duck on the much-loved farm of her childhood. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home in Fairmont is honored to assist the family with making the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Pools seeking lifeguards throughout the region

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Summer is cranking up the heat, and more people are looking to cool off in the pool. However, pools throughout the region are also looking for more lifeguards. The Aquatic Center at Mylan Park says they’re offering training, and they’re making it as simple as ever...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Donald Ward Taylor

Donald Ward Taylor, 88, of Weston went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after an extended illness. Don was born in Lorentz, WV on November 20, 1933, the son of the late J.B. and Claricey Taylor. In addition to his parents, his brother, Richard Taylor, proceeded him in death.
WESTON, WV
WDTV

COVID-19 W.Va. | Total deaths surpass 7,000

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR reports there have officially been more than 7,000 deaths in the state attributed to COVID-19. As of Monday, there are 1,989 active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia and a total of 7,001 deaths from COVID-19. “This is a milestone that none...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOWK 13 News

MacCorkle Ave back open after crash in South Charleston

UPDATE (2:22 p.m. June 12): All lanes of MacCorkle Ave are back open. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash involving a minor shut down all but one westbound lane of MacCorkle Avenue on Sunday. Kanawha County dispatch says that there are reported injuries and one car had passengers who were trapped in their […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing teenager reported out of Mason County

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mason County deputies need help locating a missing teen. Deputies say that Carl Wes Baker, 17, was reported missing around 5 p.m. on Friday. They say he is approximately 5’10, and 227 pounds. He was last reported as wearing a sleeveless WVU shirt, jeans, and camo boots. If you have […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley set to host a nationwide classic car show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fans of antique automobiles are in for a treat that is right down the road. For the first time ever, the city of Beckley is set to host a regional car show for a nationwide organization. The Antique Automobile Club of America chose to host their Eastern Spring national event right […]
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fire in Poca closes Route 62

POCA, WV (WOWK) — A residential fire has closed down Route 62 on Saturday. Putnam County dispatch reports that a building caught on fire in the 1200 block of Charleston Road. They say no one was inside at the time, and no injuries were reported. Bancroft, Eleanor, Poca, and Winfield Volunteer Fire Departments responded and […]
POCA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crash sends motorcyclist over bridge in S. Charleston

UPDATE (6:58 p.m. June 11): Dispatch has confirmed the motorcyclist is injured and being transported by EMS. SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A motorcyclist fell off a bridge in South Charleston after crashing on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatch says that a motorcycle accident happened at 6:40 p.m. on the Kenneth R. Hess Bridge above the […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV

