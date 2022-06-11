Craig County Healthy Living donates $1,500 for park improvements

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority say they may have recovered the body of a missing man in Grand Lake. Around 8:00pm GRDA police officers received a call from boaters who said they spotted a body in the water. Officers arrived about a mile north of Pensacola Dam along Langley Bluff. Police say the clothing on the body matched the description of Troy Young of Bixby, Oklahoma, who was last seen leaving Cedar Port Marina on May 28th. Authorities say official identification will come from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner. Watch for the latest information here.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE (4:11 P.M.): Creek County deputies say Ward has been located and will be reunited with his family soon. The Creek County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered man. The sheriff's office says Bill Ward, who has been diagnosed...
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Ascension St. John’s primary care and urgent care facility in Sand Springs are temporarily closed, according to an Ascension St. John Facebook post. Due to flooding our Sand Springs Primary Care and Urgent Care facilities are closed temporarily. Please refer to https://ascn.io/3xunMKu for an alternate location nearest you. We will post a notification when we can safely reopen both facilities.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A series of in-person events across the tribe's reservation are being hosted by the Cherokee Nation. These events will be held at various times this month to help eligible Cherokee citizens apply for the expanded low-income Emergency Unit Assistance Program. The deadline to apply for...
A local nonprofit is warning about keeping pets safe in dangerously hot temperatures. The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals (OAA) said in a Facebook post, volunteers were informed of a dog outside with a wire cord around its neck, struggling in the heat. OAA said Manchitas was tied up, and couldn’t...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Goodwill Industries and Tulsa Responds have re-opened Get Your Refund Tulsa, a free in-person tax service available for the summer season. Get Your Refund Tulsa guides eligible individuals through filing their taxes to capture funds they may not realize they are entitled to, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.
Just about 90 minutes outside of Oklahoma City, you will find another great place to visit in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Oklahoma has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained on your visit. It is located along the Arkansas River and there are plenty of parks for enjoying the outdoors, museums to gain knowledge on the history of Tulsa, and don’t miss Mothers Road Market for delicious food. Check out our list of things to do in Tulsa with kids below!
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A town hall will be hosted by Tulsa Crime Stoppers Tuesday, June 14 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event will take place at Tulsa Tech Lemley Campus, 3420 South Memorial Drive, in the Client Services Center. Time will be spent discussing what roles law...
TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said power has been restored to over 3,000 customers Sunday afternoon. A spokesman for PSO said the heat-related issues caused the outage. The areas affected were between East 41st Street and East Admiral Place in Tulsa. For a live look at the outages, click...
TULSA, Okla. — A litter of puppies were rescued this week, thanks to crews with the Tulsa Fire Department. A woman called the fire department Thursday, saying that her dog gave birth to puppies under her home. Crews had to crawl underneath the home to rescue all seven puppies.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sand Springs Public Schools announced that starting this coming school year, the United States Department of Agriculture will no longer be providing free meals for all students. Sometime in July, applications will be available to apply for free and reduced lunches. If an application was...
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A dedication ceremony is taking place Saturday morning for the War at Home Memorial at Broken Arrow's Veterans Park. The War At Home Memorial features twenty 1,000 pound steel silhouettes set in granite. Each silhouette is 10 feet tall and bears the name and likeness of military Veterans who died by suicide.
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Four big cats were rescued from a defunct drive-thru roadside zoo in northeast Oklahoma on Friday, June 10, 2022. The AZA-accredited Oakland Zoo in Oakland, CA, and the globally accredited big cat sanctuaries—Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, AR, and Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine, CA—collaborated to rescue the […]
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Seven of the original World War II Rosies, now aged 93 to 100, are wrapping up their weekend in Tulsa with a tour of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. The Rosies are here for an annual convention that works to honor women who served in the war efforts and preserve the history for future generations.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Zoo is letting the adults run one wild for one night. Zoo Nights: On the Rocks is a 21 and older event taking place after hours at the Tulsa Zoo this Friday. From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. adults will be able to...
The Tulsa City-County Library is teaching tourists about the historic all-black towns of Oklahoma. The library hosted its 23rd annual “All-Black Towns Tour” Saturday. The “All-Black Towns Tour” made stops in Redbird, Tullahassee, and the Fort Gibson Historic Site. Willa Buyckes, who was raised in Tullahassee,...
