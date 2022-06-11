ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig County, OK

Craig County Healthy Living donates $1,500 for park improvements

By Savannah Sinclair, KTUL Staff
KTUL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Craig County Healthy Living Program...

ktul.com

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Body found in Grand Lake, MoDot wants public input for Joplin project, and Joplin library celebrates 120 years

GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Officials with the Grand River Dam Authority say they may have recovered the body of a missing man in Grand Lake. Around 8:00pm GRDA police officers received a call from boaters who said they spotted a body in the water. Officers arrived about a mile north of Pensacola Dam along Langley Bluff. Police say the clothing on the body matched the description of Troy Young of Bixby, Oklahoma, who was last seen leaving Cedar Port Marina on May 28th. Authorities say official identification will come from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner. Watch for the latest information here.
JOPLIN, MO
KTUL

Silver Alert canceled for endangered, missing Creek County man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE (4:11 P.M.): Creek County deputies say Ward has been located and will be reunited with his family soon. The Creek County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing and endangered man. The sheriff's office says Bill Ward, who has been diagnosed...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

St. John’s in Sand Springs temporarily closed

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Ascension St. John’s primary care and urgent care facility in Sand Springs are temporarily closed, according to an Ascension St. John Facebook post. Due to flooding our Sand Springs Primary Care and Urgent Care facilities are closed temporarily. Please refer to https://ascn.io/3xunMKu for an alternate location nearest you. We will post a notification when we can safely reopen both facilities.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KTUL

Goodwill offers free tax services at select sites across Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Goodwill Industries and Tulsa Responds have re-opened Get Your Refund Tulsa, a free in-person tax service available for the summer season. Get Your Refund Tulsa guides eligible individuals through filing their taxes to capture funds they may not realize they are entitled to, such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.
TULSA, OK
poncacitynow.com

GRDA Recovers Body from Grand Lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department recovered the body of a man from Grand Lake Saturday evening. Police say they received a call from a boater who spotted the body in the water near Langley Bluff, about a mile north of Pensacola Dam. Divers made the recovery a short time later.
TULSA, OK
#Healthy Living
globalmunchkins.com

15 Awesome Things To Do In Tulsa With Kids you’ll Love!

Just about 90 minutes outside of Oklahoma City, you will find another great place to visit in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Oklahoma has plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained on your visit. It is located along the Arkansas River and there are plenty of parks for enjoying the outdoors, museums to gain knowledge on the history of Tulsa, and don’t miss Mothers Road Market for delicious food. Check out our list of things to do in Tulsa with kids below!
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa Crime Stoppers host town hall on active shooter responses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A town hall will be hosted by Tulsa Crime Stoppers Tuesday, June 14 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event will take place at Tulsa Tech Lemley Campus, 3420 South Memorial Drive, in the Client Services Center. Time will be spent discussing what roles law...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

New Miss Oklahoma crowned Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — Thirty six candidates from across the state of Oklahoma competed for the title of Miss Oklahoma on Saturday. Megan Gold, Miss Bricktown, was crowned the winner at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa. Gold receives a $25,000 cash scholarship to further her education and will...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Dedication ceremony held for War at Home Memorial in Broken Arrow

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A dedication ceremony is taking place Saturday morning for the War at Home Memorial at Broken Arrow's Veterans Park. The War At Home Memorial features twenty 1,000 pound steel silhouettes set in granite. Each silhouette is 10 feet tall and bears the name and likeness of military Veterans who died by suicide.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOLR10 News

Three tigers and one lion rescued from roadside zoo in Oklahoma

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Four big cats were rescued from a defunct drive-thru roadside zoo in northeast Oklahoma on Friday, June 10, 2022. The AZA-accredited Oakland Zoo in Oakland, CA, and the globally accredited big cat sanctuaries—Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, AR, and Lions Tigers & Bears in Alpine, CA—collaborated to rescue the […]
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
KTUL

Original 'Rosies' tour Tulsa Air and Space Museum

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Seven of the original World War II Rosies, now aged 93 to 100, are wrapping up their weekend in Tulsa with a tour of the Tulsa Air and Space Museum. The Rosies are here for an annual convention that works to honor women who served in the war efforts and preserve the history for future generations.
TULSA, OK

