TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police have arrested two men from Oklahoma City who said they purposely came to Tulsa to ride their ATVs on city streets. The Tulsa Police Department said numerous citizens reported a large group of ATV and dirt bike riders recklessly driving and blocking intersections in east Tulsa. The group eventually went into a neighborhood near 4th and Sheridan where they rode through yards and refused to let traffic pass.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO