ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City Beach, FL

Cleaning up the beach for a great cuase

By Alex Joyce
WJHG-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pineapple Willy’s is teaming up with the Lucky Puppy Rescue to clean up our beaches. Every Saturday...

www.wjhg.com

Comments / 1

Related
WJHG-TV

Panama City Beach sees uptick in mosquitos this summer

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The summer months in Florida can bring out some annoying pests. “The mosquitos primarily become mother nature’s vampires for a reason. They like to come out at dusk and at dawn, they return back to their resting areas during the daytime,” Cindy Mulla, Public Relations And Education Spokesperson for the Beach Mosquito Control District said.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Wedding Week- Dream Gowns

It is wedding week on NewsChannel 7 Today, and Alana Goss with Dream Gowns stopped by the studios to discuss different wedding dress styles. Panama City Council issues temporary beach closure ordinance. Updated: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:52 AM UTC. Will affect a quarter mile portion of the sandy beach...
niceville.com

Niceville ALDI store set to open June 23

NICEVILLE, Fla. – The ALDI store in Niceville will open for business on June 23, beginning at 9 a.m., ALDI announced today on its website. The 20,442-square-foot Niceville store is at 1030 John Sims Parkway between Wendy’s and Jim ‘N Nick’s BBQ Restaurant. Its hours are...
NICEVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Panama City Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Society
City
Panama City, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WKRG News 5

Search for ‘downed swimmer’ by Destin Fire-Rescue

UPDATE: Body of missing swimmer found in Destin DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire-Rescue officials said they were looking for a swimmer that went under the water Saturday afternoon. According to a Facebook post made late Saturday afternoon, fire boat number nine was looking for a downed swimmer west of Crab Island. The post said […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Wedding gown trends on NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wedding Week’

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summertime is a popular wedding season, especially after many wedding cancellations over the past two years. During “Wedding Week” on NewsChannel 7 Today, the team will show all the components that go into wedding planning, and bring in the experts to offer advice to those planning.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Watching Your Wallet: Pre-approval saves money at the dealership

It is wedding week on NewsChannel 7 Today, and Alana Goss with Dream Gowns stopped by the studios to discuss different wedding dress styles. Panama City Council issues temporary beach closure ordinance. Updated: Jun. 11, 2022 at 3:52 AM UTC. Will affect a quarter mile portion of the sandy beach...
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#The Clean#The Lucky Puppy Rescue#Pineapple Willy
NOLA.com

Watch bear run loose on Pensacola Beach: 'Oh my god, that is crazy'

Seagulls, seaweed and maybe some sand dollars are what you can usually expect to find during your Florida beach vacation. But a bear?. That's what one family saw over the weekend during their visit to Pensacola. The video, shared Sunday morning by Brooke Burgess Olive on Facebook, shows a dark-colored...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

PCB closes major beach access at night

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach officials decided to close the beach behind Pineapple Willy’s from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. until July 31. This is the first time beach officials have closed the area for the entire summer. They have closed that access point during the last two spring breaks. “With […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue confirmed the body of a swimmer was found Sunday morning in Destin. According to their Facebook post, the body was found West of Crab Island. DFR says the man suffered a traumatic injury. DFR says the waterways will have heavier law enforcement and fire department personnel on them […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Manufacturing company settles in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay Economic Development Alliance announced Monday that Resia, formerly known as AHS Residential, will be holding their operation right here in Bay County. Resia is a real estate company that develops, builds, and manages multifamily communities, originally residing in Miami. Now settled in Bay...
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WMBB

Viking Cruise Line is no longer coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Plans to create a cruise ship stop in Panama City are over. Port Authority board members said the Viking Cruise Lines has decided against establishing a port in Bay County. Viking announced in 2020 that it planned to add Panama City to a Gulf Coast getaway. The Viking Star was […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Roots fall to Pensacola in Sunday night match

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Roots played host to Pensacola at Tommy Oliver Stadium on Sunday night. The Roots were sitting at 3-3 headed into the match, hoping to tip the scales with a win. Roots went up first with a headed in the 16th minute, but Pensacola struck...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Local businesses come together for former WestRock Paper Mill employees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Just days after the WestRock Paper Mill closed down and put hundreds of people out of a job, a pair of local businesses are giving back. History Class Brewing Company and House of Henry Irish Pub have partnered up to give a brew and in some cases even a meal to those who have served their community for decades.
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypcblife.com

PCB Chamber Introduces The Spice & Tea Exchange® of PCB

At The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Panama City Beach we offer a variety of fine spices, handcrafted seasonings, loose-leaf teas, salts, sugars, gifts, and more in our store! Guests can roam among the rustic product displays, open the jars to smell the spices and let their curiosity guide them. The “blending theater” allows guests to observe the creation of custom seasonings as they watch Spice Masters weighing and mixing spices right in the store. As visitors and locals alike excitedly explore Panama City Beach’s beautiful Pier Park, the alluring aromas of The Spice & Tea Exchange® of Panama City Beach can be enjoyed down the block and beckons guests closer to our warm, inviting shopping experience.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Road closure starts Monday near Bayhead Road

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to Bay County officials, Bayhead Road between Oconee Way and Creek Run Road/Deer Point Drive will be closed to traffic starting Monday, June 13. The closure will last through Monday, June 27. Officials said the road is closed so that a contractor can replace drainage...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar early on despite a few small sprinkles or light showers. A few more of these scattered showers develop in the morning hours today and linger into the lunch hour. They’ll be small and brief, and shouldn’t have too much of an impact on the morning commute. But if you want to be sure you stay on time this morning, go ahead and pack the umbrella in case you happen upon one of these scattered showers this morning. It could very well be a small downpour if you catch it.
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy