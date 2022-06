Heat indices expected to be in the 100s for this last week of spring. We still have a seven days of spring left, but it is not going to feel like it this week. Weather predictions indicate that temperatures will get up into the high 90s, with heat indices in the 100s. It is likely to feel more like mid-summer before the first day of summer actually arrives on June 21.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO