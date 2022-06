Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton have been clashing. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss said that her blowup with Marlo Hampton was short-lived on the current season. While it’s unclear what led to their heated moment, both women said they were in a good space weeks ago. In fact, they hashed things out while they were having a bite to eat. However, it seems as if Marlo may be reigniting their feud on social media. Not too long ago, she took issue with Kandi’s comments about her La’Archive fashion event. While Kandi was on “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen asked if she thinks the venture will succeed. And how much she believed it could work out if at all. Kandi made it clear that she wasn’t so sure about Marlo’s tactics being effective from a profit standpoint.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO