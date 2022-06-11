ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Area restaurants struggling to stay afloat as inflation hits 41 year high

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIyuv_0g7QtYNq00

MIAMI VALLEY — With inflation the highest it’s been since 1981, everything is costing more for business owners.

The president of the Ohio Restaurant Association said that on average restaurants operate on 5 to 7 percent profit margins.

First, the pandemic cut into those margins, now inflation is hurting bottom lines even more.

A little more than a year after it opened, Rye Toast in Miamisburg is now closed.

“This is supposed to be the American dream but unfortunately, it’s a lot tougher to succeed these days,” Owner and Chef Tom Tiner said.

Tiner said inflation is to blame.

In the Ohio Business Associations’ latest business impact poll, the majority of businesses that responded said food and labor costs increased anywhere from 11 to 20 percent from last year.

“You can’t eat those costs and if you do and you make no changes to your business, your cash flows goes negative and you may have to close,” President of the ORA John Barker said.

Barker said restaurants are still trying to recover from the pandemic and continue to struggle to find enough workers.

But Barker thinks inflation tops the list of problems these businesses face.

He suggests that restaurant owners adjust their menus by taking off expensive items or increase their prices.

In Dayton’s Oregon District a white paper covers the windows of the 416 Diner.

The business posted on Facebook it’s closing but did not give a reason.

Residents on their way to local restaurants shared how inflation is impacting them.

“We’re coming out, no matter what. Inflation or not, we’re coming out,” Maurice Henry of Dayton said.

Meanwhile, one man said he debated even going out because of how much it would cost him.

“We considered even coming out tonight not doing so just because of gas prices,” Korey Paul said.

Baker also said restaurants need to watch what other businesses are doing to stay open.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WDTN

Miami Valley restaurants try to ‘keep up’ with inflation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Restaurants in the Miami Valley that were finally seeing some recovery from the pandemic are now getting hit by inflation. Restaurant managers said it’s been hard to keep up with the constant price increases, and that’s affecting what they have to pay for supplies and what customers have to pay when […]
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course will get multimillion-dollar investment from new owners

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The toughest golf course in Greater Cincinnati will get a multimillion-dollar investment from its new owners. Dallas-based Arcis Golf – the second-largest operator of private, resort and daily fee clubs in the U.S. – assumed ownership and operation last week of Four Bridges Country Club in Liberty Township. The new owners plan to make a multimillion-dollar investment in the golf course and clubhouse, according to Arcis founder and CEO Blake Walker.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

5109 Peters Cartridge Factory

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Loft - This is a nice loft located along the Little Miami River and right next to the Loveland Bike Trail. No need to worry about furnishing or essentials, this loft comes fully furnished and stocked with laundry detergent, towels, and all your basic essentials! If you step outside of the building, you'll find a wonderful brewery right next door to this loft. You can also bring your pets to this location! There is no smoking allowed in this unit.
MAINEVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gas Prices#Oregon#Miami Valley#Food Drink#Restaurants#Rye Toast#American
WKRC

Growing Cincinnati pizzeria opens newest location in Montgomery

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A growing Cincinnati pizzeria just opened its third location across from a $150 million mixed-use development. Taglio, a pizzeria that specializes in deep-dish Detroit-style and traditional pizzas, opens its third location June 13 at 9321 Montgomery Road in the former Delicio Coal-Fired Pizza space across from Montgomery Quarter. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier can read the full story and flip through photos for a look inside.
CINCINNATI, OH
Travel Maven

9 of the best Farmers' Markets in Ohio

There are literally hundreds of farmers' markets to choose from in Ohio. From locally sourced foods to unique one-of-a-kind items and even housewares, you can eat healthily and support small businesses this summer by shopping at farmers' markets.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Fire closes NKY restaurant for extended period of time

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A kitchen fire at a Northern Kentucky restaurant will keep it closed for an extended period of time, fire officials say. Flames broke out at Crewitts Creek Kitchen & Bar off Centennial Boulevard in Independence sometime after the eatery closed for the night at 11 p.m. Sunday, according to Independence Fire Captain Kenny Harney.
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Rumpke to service customers early this week due to heat

CINCINNATI — The hottest temperatures so far this year arrive through these next few days. Highs will be warming to the low and mid-90s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Humidity means the heat index will be between 100 and 107 at times. Because of the heat, Rumpke is planning...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crews respond as roof begins to cave in at historic OTR building

CINCINNATI — Officials were on the scene of a historic building in Over-the-Rhine Sunday morning as the roof began to cave in of the Davis Furniture building. Authorities were at the scene and had Main Street blocked off between Central and 12th St. Officials at the scene say it is expected the roads will be blocked off until Monday.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Gem City Butchery starts with pop-up events, plans to open brick-and-mortar

Two Dayton natives with years of experience in the restaurant industry are planning to open a full-service butcher shop, smokehouse and catering concept in the area. “We want to basically become the go to retail and wholesale meat purveyor in Dayton as well as just a really good lunch option selling classic BBQ, sides and a bunch of other unique smoked items,” co-owner Jonathon Mezera said.
WKRC

Downtown restaurant expands into shuttered Horse & Barrel bar space

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant near the Aronoff Center for the Arts has just wrapped up its expansion into a neighboring bar space. The Tavern Restaurant Group has completed its expansion of Nicholson's and the Backstage Event Center, located at 625 Walnut St. downtown, into the...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

554 N Dick Ave.

1920s Charm in this Four Bedroom Hamilton Beauty - Enjoy the 1920s charm of this Hamilton home located just walking distance from Kettering Health Hamilton Hospital, which is perfect for travel nurses! This 4 bedroom beauty is also just a 5 minute drive to great restaurants and breweries in the local DORA district. Tournament at Spooky Nook? That is also just a few minutes away! This lovely home with a great side porch and lots of driveway parking is perfect for any stay!
HAMILTON, OH
dayton.com

DAYTON EATS: Major change coming to these restaurants

Visit now and enjoy some of your favorite dishes. As with all things, nothing is promised and nothing lasts forever and that couldn’t be more true when it comes to restaurants. In the decades I’ve spent helping cover food and dining locally I’ve reported on many closures that surprised...
DAYTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Cincinnati, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone. What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Kava Haus cafe opens second location in Xenia

XENIA — Wilmington-based café and roastery Kava Haus has opened a second location in Greene County, bringing their signature scones, calzones and breakfast sandwiches to downtown Xenia. Kava Haus is a “traditional” café and coffee shop with a small menu focused on homemade ingredients, owner Brad Heys said....
XENIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
81K+
Followers
108K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy