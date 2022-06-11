ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark charter school graduates share their future plans during 'Senior Signing Day'

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
There were cheers at a charter school in Newark Friday as nearly 200 seniors made some special announcements.

It was all part of the KIPP Newark Collegiate Academy's "Senior Signing Day."

Each student had their time to shine and share their college or post-graduation plans.

Scholarships were also awarded.

The students all come from low-income and under-resourced communities.

Teachers said all the students have formed a strong bond over the years.

Some of the schools the graduates will be attending include Cornell, Villanova, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Temple and Montclair state universities.

#Charter Schools#Newark Charter School#Signing Day#College#Rutgers University#Highschool#Education#Scholarships#Cornell Villanova
News 12

News 12

