Centereach, NY

Police: Centereach man arrested for 2020 murder of 16-year-old Riverhead teen

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
Suffolk County police arrested a Centereach man for the 2020 murder of a teenage boy.

Homicide detectives say John Mann Jr., 19, has been charged in the death of then 16-year-old Henry Hernandez of Riverhead.

Police say his remains were found behind a home on Jay Road in March 2020.

Mann is now charged with second-degree murder and was taken to the Yaphank Correctional Facility.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.

