Police: Centereach man arrested for 2020 murder of 16-year-old Riverhead teen
Suffolk County police arrested a Centereach man for the 2020 murder of a teenage boy.
Homicide detectives say John Mann Jr., 19, has been charged in the death of then 16-year-old Henry Hernandez of Riverhead.
Police say his remains were found behind a home on Jay Road in March 2020.
Mann is now charged with second-degree murder and was taken to the Yaphank Correctional Facility.
He is scheduled to appear in court on June 13.
