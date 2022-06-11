ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte FC Midfielder Brandt Bronico joins CSL

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Brandt Bronico joined Will Kunkel on Charlotte Sports Live to talk about the firing of Miguel Angel Ramirez, CLTFC fans and their impending match against New York Red Bulls.

Charlotte FC returns to action following the international break tomorrow at Bank of America Stadium against the New York Red Bulls.

This is the first time the team will take the field with the new manager Christian Lattanzio.

