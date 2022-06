PORTLAND(WGME)-- Runners and walkers from around Maine and the country took part in the Shipyard Brewing Old Port half marathon and 5k on Saturday morning. Around 7:00 a.m. participants started their journey of running 13.1 miles along the coast of Casco Bay, as well as the 5k that started at 7:35 a.m.

CASCO, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO