ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Inflation impacts Greensboro businesses

By Jordan Brown
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLESS_0g7Qrug800

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As prices go up, is spending going down? Business owners say “no. Not yet at least.”

Inflation is the word on everyone’s lips and the pain felt in most people’s wallets.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

Business owners are trying their best to keep up with the rising costs, not only to keep their businesses afloat but to keep customers happy as well.

Pam Hubay, the owner of Plank Street Tavern in High Point, says they’ve raised the price of all their drinks by 25 cents to offset increased product costs.

“Some of the alcohol has had…increases. Our biggest increase that we have seen has been in our condiments and in our citrus for lemons limes and oranges. Those have really have gone up in price,” Hubay said.

They’re not the only business that has had to charge their customers more. Brandi Crumley, the owner of the Blooming Board in High Point, says she has as well, but their customers don’t seem to mind it too much.

“I think you’re still seeing people wanting to come out. It might not be as much as before, but they’re still wanting to get out. They’re wanting to support the local businesses. They’re wanting to do fun things. And if it costs a little more, I think they’re OK with that right now,” Crumley said.

While people seem to still be spending, more have a much closer eye on where those dollars are going.

The national average price at the pump reached $4.99 on Friday, according to AAA. The cost of groceries went up almost 12% last month compared to last year–the biggest increase since 1979.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

Related
wfdd.org

U.S. Selects Greensboro Site To House Unaccompanied Minors

The site of the former American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro will become a housing and education facility for unaccompanied refugee children. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has selected the location to serve as a self-contained transitional campus for unaccompanied refugee minors. Guilford County and City of...
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

One Million Dollar Homes In Starmount Forest Greensboro, North Carolina (What Do You Get?)

Yes, there are homes now selling for one million dollars in Greensboro, North Carolina. What does that much money get you? Check out this new video by Greensboro realtor Meredith Parson and you’ll see. As she writes on on the description of her video, “Starmount Forest Greensboro North Carolina has SO much to offer in all price ranges, but the million dollar homes are really special here in this neighborhood. You’re really close to the swans near the lake, tons of walking trails, and lots of homes border the golf course. If you’re a golfer, this is a perfect choice for you! You’re also extremely close to everything in Starmount Forest Greensboro North Carolina. Whether you need to get to Friendly Center or one of the major streets in Greensboro North Carolina you’ll have no trouble getting there from Starmount Forest!”
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

High gas prices in Greensboro hurting small gas stations

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Rising gas prices in the Piedmont Triad are impacting small gas stations. According to AAA, our average price of gas here in North Carolina is $4.67. A week ago, it was $4.52. We spent about an hour and a half at Pure Gas Station on Vickery Chapel Road in Greensboro, and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greensboro, NC
Business
City
Greensboro, NC
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Business
Greensboro, NC
Government
High Point, NC
Government
iheart.com

Heat Wave Hits NC, House Bill Prompts Protest, NC Senators: Yes on Gun Bill

Temperatures Increasing Through Mid-Week WIth Heat Indexes Into The 100s. (Winston-Salem, NC) -- Residents across the state are bracing for sweltering heat to start the week. Temps in the Winston-Salem area are expected to reach the mid-90s by this afternoon, with heat index values in the low 100s. Expect more of the same Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s. Forecasters are expecting heat advisories to be issued by mid-week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Argus

1695 Parkside Meadow Dr

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1695 Parkside Meadow Drive, Winston Salem, NC 27127: 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath. 2 car, rear side garage with double driveway, covered front porch & corner lot. Living room is open to spacious eat-in kitchen with track lighting and side entry door. Large laundry room on main level. Spacious upstairs foyer would be great for desk or book shelves. Primary bedroom has vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Primary bath has dual sinks, linen closet & garden tub. 2 other additional bedrooms upstairs, one with a walk-in closet. Available 6/17.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#The Blooming Board
News Argus

664 N. SPRING STREET

664-1 Spring St-2BR/1.5BA-APT!! - 2BR/1.5BA, 1st floor, Living & Dining Rooms, Tall Ceilings, Hardwoods, S/R/DW, Gas Heat & Central A/C, Rear Screened Balcony, Coin Operated Laundry, Storage Area, Off Street Parking, Water Included. $650.00 Deposit with Excellent Credit & 10 Days Free Rent!!!. Professionally Managed by Ogburn Properties, 1056 Burke...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Argus

1857 N Winds Drive

3 bedroom, 3 bath town home in Crosswinds AVAILABLE TO VIEW 6/3 - 3 bedroom, 3 bath town home-Bedroom one is located on main level with full bath, galley style kitchen . Large den with fireplace. Nice deck to sit on with stairs leading to yard. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths located on second level. Laundry room on second floor. Beautiful front porch. AVAILABLE TO VIEW 6/9.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
News Argus

224 Pinecrest Drive Unit A

Lexington Duplex - Charming duplex in Lexington. This two bedroom unit provides one level living with space inside and out. An eat-in kitchen and comfortable living room are perfect for gathering during day-to-day routines or when you want to have guests over. Through the back door is a level, sizeable yard for soaking in the summer sun or enjoying the song of the crickets to wind down your day. Contact PM Real Estate for any questions or to schedule a tour of the property!
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Services for transgender North Carolinians must be covered under state health plan, judge rules in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the North Carolina state employee health plan provide “medically necessary services” for transgender people linked to gender confirmation. U.S. District Judge Loretta Biggs ruled Friday it was unlawfully biased for the State Health Plan to exclude coverage for such treatments. “I am thrilled beyond measure for […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

VIDEO: NC pizza joint robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Marco’s Pizza location in Winston-Salem was the victim of an armed robbery during the late hours of Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the Marco’s Pizza location on 4908 Reynolda Road at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday night after getting a report of an armed robbery. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

NC health leaders worried over spike in COVID cases

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — COVID transmission numbers continue to rise, and more people are voluntarily masking back up in the Piedmont Triad. Guilford County is still at a medium transmission level as defined by the CDC, but there are six other counties in the area that are at a high level. Those include Forsyth, […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy