ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

$6.5 billion worth of investments planned for downtown Atlanta over 5 years

By Patrick Quinn
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Downtown officials shared a new investment map that outlined $6.5 billion going towards south downtown over the next five years. “This investment is really bringing retail. It’s bringing restaurants. It’s bringing better public and green space for folks to enjoy on their lunch break or in between...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS 46

Out and About in the ATL | June 13-20, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It sure is hot in Atlanta but there are still plenty of cool things to do this week. Check out the latest list. Jana Horn performs at The Eastern on Old Flats Shoal Road NE in Atlanta. The Texas musician’s debut folk album is titled “Optimism.”
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Paradigm shift or a perpetuation of injustice: The Atlanta Prison Farm and the South River Forest

By Guest Columnist MARGARET SPALDING, founding member of the South River Forest Coalition and executive director of the South River Watershed Alliance. “Prison Farming” is a product of the Jim Crow era that endures to this day. A formalized system of free labor and servitude, the Atlanta Prison Farm was defined by racist, inhumane practices, violence, overcrowded, wretched conditions and grueling labor that often led to the death of inmates. Having provided great economic prosperity to the city, the Atlanta Prison Farm functioned until 1990.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Real Estate
Atlanta, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
11Alive

BeltLine says it has created or preserved 373 units of affordable housing in 2022, already passing yearly goal

ATLANTA — The development agency that oversees the Atlanta BeltLine said this week that it has already surpassed its annual affordable housing goal through April. Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) said in a release that, through the first four months of the year, 373 affordable units had been created or preserved within the BeltLine Tax Allocation District - generally, the areas right around the BeltLine.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta’s official Juneteenth Celebration kicks off June 17 in downtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 10th annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival kicks off this weekend, bringing with it a weekend full of music, art, food, family fun, and celebrations of Black culture. Festivities begin in Centennial Olympic Park starting at noon on Friday, June 17. The highlight of...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Ruptured gas line prompts evacuation on northeast Atlanta Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Three businesses have been evacuated as crews work to repair a ruptured gas line on in northeast Atlanta. Krog Street remains blocked from Edgewood Avenue to Irwin Street NW due to a natural gas leak near Browns Mills Road. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is responding. Details...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Atlanta#South Atlanta#Investment#Infrastructure#Central Atlanta Progress#Summerhill
atlantaprogressivenews.com

Atlanta Renews People TV Contract, but Funding Remains Inadequate

(APN) ATLANTA – At the Monday, June 06, 2022 Full Council Meeting, the Atlanta City Council approved another year of funding for People TV, Inc., the City’s public access station, after the City of Atlanta previously took the shocking move of taking over the station. https://atlantaprogressivenews.com/2022/04/15/city-of-atlanta-takes-over-public-access-station-from-people-tv/ City of...
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Marietta: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Marietta, Georgia

Marietta, a suburb of Atlanta in the northern part of Georgia, is located. Marietta, the state capital, is only 20 miles from the southeast. However, Marietta is rich with history and culture, especially from the state’s Civil War and Antebellum periods. Marietta was established from an 1830s courthouse and...
MARIETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Atlanta mayor cuts deal to increase firefighters’ pay

Atlanta firefighters are likely to receive pay raises that range from 7 to 15.5 percent, with the largest increase aimed at recruits, Mayor Andre Dickens announced Friday. In addition, a new tier has been added with higher compensation for long-term employees. Pending City Council approval, the agreement could go a...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Fulton Co. D.A. relaunches Court Watch program with eye on repeat offenders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County District Attorney announced a renewed effort to battle crime across the county. On Monday, D.A. Fani Willis announced the restart of Court Watch. The volunteer-based program allows citizens to observe proceedings and assess whether the courts are serving the community fairly. “You cannot...
ATLANTA, GA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Patchwork Farms offers healthy fresh produce for residents lacking options

Patchwork Farms offers healthy fresh produce for residents lacking options. An urban farm in a low-income Atlanta neighborhood is working to make healthy fruits and vegetables more accessible to the community. Jamila Norman, founder of Patchwork City Farms, wants to shine a light on people growing food and regenerating land...
ATLANTA, GA
Lifewnikk

Atlanta Fish Market Atlanta, GA Restaurant Review

Finding good sushi with a variety of options isn’t common, but if you are someone who enjoys fine dining and great customer service, you should try this Atlanta restaurant. Fresh fish, tasty sushi, high end oysters are just a few meals that seafood lovers enjoy. Though there are plenty of restaurants that offer these dishes, there are still very few that offer amazing ratings. With 4.3 stars and over 4K reviews on Google, Atlanta Fish market has left customers highly impressed. The customers spoke about the restaurants' great valet service, friendly servers, convenient location, as well as the unique dishes that restaurants have to offer. During my experience at Atlanta Fish Market, one of the first things that I noticed was the restaurant's exterior design, which consisted of a huge fish on the roof, along with outside dining, which is something that everyone enjoys, especially during warm weather. During my time there, I ordered the Skillet Seafood “Newburg” Au Gratin, which is a delicious pan-served dish that consists of Florida shrimp, Maine Scallops, Lump Crab, Salmon Morsels, Sherry Crab Sauce, and Steamed Basmati Sauce. All of these items make for the perfect dish. Their most popular dishes are Hong Kong-Style Chilean Sea Bass, Cheesy Parmesan Grits, and Chocolate Mousse Cake. The overall experience was joyful and the staff made me feel comfortable and as if I were at home and not at a restaurant. Atlanta Fish Market is highly recommended.&nbsp;
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Extreme heat and AC maintenance

Fulton Co. D.A. relaunches Court Watch program with eye on repeat offenders. Fulton Co. D.A. relaunches Court Watch program with eye on repeat offenders. Peoplestown homeowners hoping decade-long fight to keep their homes nearing end. Updated: 3 hours ago. Peoplestown homeowners hoping decade-long fight to keep their homes nearing end.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta city leaders expected to discuss efforts to combat crime Monday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is expected to join several county and city leaders at the Fulton County Courthouse to discuss ongoing efforts to fight crime in Atlanta Monday morning. Mayor Dickens will join Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, Fulton...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy