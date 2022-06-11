ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Irish stun No. 1 Vols; Pirates 1 win from ending CWS drought

wcn247.com
 3 days ago

Notre Dame pulled the biggest upset of the NCAA baseball tournament so far with its 8-6 win at Tennessee in...

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel Sports Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2022

The Fox Chapel Area Schools Sports Hall of Fame has seven new members. The organization’s 25th induction banquet was held recently at the Harmar House where honorees ranged from a three-year starting football lineman at Penn State to a hometown District Justice. Miles Dieffenbach was a four-year starter for...
FOX CHAPEL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Texas State
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kenny Chesney returns to Pittsburgh for the first time in four years

PITTSBURGH — Kenny is back in the Burgh after a four-year hiatus — the infamous Kenny Chesney concert has returned for its 11th summer. The crowds also returned, with fans flooding Art Rooney Avenue as early as 11 a.m., and with boats docking some two to three weeks ago to get a prime spot for the show. North Shore parking lots opened at 1 p.m., and the stadium gates opened at 4 p.m., several hours before the three opening acts (beginning at 5 p.m.) and Chesney (scheduled for 9 p.m.) took the stage.
CBS News

Citiparks hosts annual community basketball tournament

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday was all about basketball at the Phillp Rec Center. Citiparks and city leaders held their annual community hoops pick-up tournament. The tournament welcomed players of all ages and culminated with a team of community members taking on rec center staff, Pittsburgh Police officers, and other community leaders.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Kenny Chesney to break out fan favorites for Heinz Field show

Kenny Chesney knows what his fans want to hear and he’s prepared to give it to them Saturday when he returns to Heinz Field. In his first Pittsburgh show since the start of the pandemic, all indications are that the country music legend will be sticking with his familiar formula for live concert success.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Pirates#Cws#College World Series#Stun#College Baseball#Irish#Texas A M
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Severe weather on the way tonight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Monday night into the early morning hours of Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Night, according to The KDKA Weather team.WEATHER LINKSCurrent Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos  A cluster of strong and severe storms is organizing in Wisconsin, and will tap into plenty of ingredients to maintain strength on its trip toward Western Pennsylvania.(Story continues below)Since this storm is in Wisconsin, at the time of this writing, it will take some time to arrive into our area. The KDKA Weather Team is not projecting widespread strong to severe weather to arrive until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Gainey wants Pittsburgh healthcare giants to pitch into the city budget. In Erie, they already do.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is in the process of conducting private talks with UPMC and Allegheny Health Network leaders in an effort to get the hospital giants to “pay their fair share” to the city. While Pittsburgh officials have wrestled with the issue for decades, they need only look about 100 miles north for an example of what a solution can look like.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
NCAA
CBS Pittsburgh

Kenny Chesney returns to Pittsburgh, concert comes and goes without any major issues

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands crowded in and around Heinz Field on Saturday for the highly-anticipated Kenny Chesney concert. While many were concerned, including city leaders, about trash being left behind en masse in the parking lots, as of Sunday morning, the lots were mostly clean. RELATED: Kenny Chesney rocks out in Pittsburgh to packed crowdTrash cans were overflowed, as to be expected. Throughout the day, extra police patrols were out, including DUI rovers. Pittsburgh Public Safety tells KDKA that from the Bureau of EMS, there were 52 requests for service and 22 people transported to the hospital. No one was in critical condition when transported. So far, no arrests or any major issues have been reported.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Seminarians ordained as transitional deacons

Three seminarians were ordained June 4 as transitional deacons by Auxiliary Bishop Mark A. Eckman of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh. Those ordained are all in their final year of preparing for the priesthood. Jacob Gruber is a 2013 graduate of Baldwin High School. Following his second year of theology...
PITTSBURGH, PA
erienewsnow.com

Bantam Jeep Festival Underway

If you like jeeps, Western Pennsylvania is the place to be this weekend. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is underway. It's a tribute event for the history behind Jeep, the people who created it, and its birthplace, which apparently is Butler, Pennsylvania. The family friendly event gives jeep enthusiasts on...
BUTLER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Man Attempts to Pass “Movie Money” at Rivers Casino Table Game

(File Photo of the Rivers Casino) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh are reporting that 57-year-old Pittsburgh resident Richard White is being charged by Troopers with Forgery and Counterfeiting after he tried to use motion picture money to play a table game. Troopers say the...
wtae.com

Pennsylvania's Republican nominee for US Senate, Dr. Oz, held rally in Bethel Park

Pennsylvania's Republican U.S Senate nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz, rallied for the support of voters in the Pittsburgh area Monday night. He hosted a "Victory in November" rally in Bethel Park. Earlier this month, Dave McCormick conceded the extremely tight race to Oz. A dayslong recount determined that Oz had eked...

Comments / 0

Community Policy