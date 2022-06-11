Irish stun No. 1 Vols; Pirates 1 win from ending CWS drought

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thousands crowded in and around Heinz Field on Saturday for the highly-anticipated Kenny Chesney concert. While many were concerned, including city leaders, about trash being left behind en masse in the parking lots, as of Sunday morning, the lots were mostly clean. RELATED: Kenny Chesney rocks out in Pittsburgh to packed crowdTrash cans were overflowed, as to be expected. Throughout the day, extra police patrols were out, including DUI rovers. Pittsburgh Public Safety tells KDKA that from the Bureau of EMS, there were 52 requests for service and 22 people transported to the hospital. No one was in critical condition when transported. So far, no arrests or any major issues have been reported.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO