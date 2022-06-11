ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Riddle earns world title match against Roman Reigns

By Shakiel Mahjouri
CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoman Reigns vs. Riddle, a rare world title match on weekly television, is set for WWE SmackDown next week. Riddle defeated Sami Zayn in a back-and-forth match on Friday night to earn his shot at the Tribal Chief's throne. Riddle continues to elevate to new heights with the WWE...

holy cow ?
2d ago

Roman reigns will beat Matt riddle due to outside interference the Usos will interfere in a match and range will win again pretty obvious by now

