Russell, PA

“Keep Moving Forward”

By Brian Hagberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSSELL, Pa. – “Keep moving forward. When it’s time to go, it’s time. Nothing lasts forever.” – Stan Lee. Eisenhower’s Class of 2022 couldn’t have chosen a more appropriate turn of phrase to adopt as its class quote. After everything this group of graduates endured during its four years in high...

“Hopes and Dreams”

SHEFFIELD, Pa. – A picturesque evening on Wolverine Mountain saw Sheffield Area High School welcome its newest alums at its 2022 commencement ceremony. “Forty-one years ago today I was where these young ladies and gentlemen are today,” said commencement speaker Mark Shields, who spent 32 years in the Wattsburg School District before retiring, then un-retiring to come to Sheffield. “At my commencement, I had a head full of hopes and dreams. As I stand here, my head is still filled with hopes and dreams and wishes. But they’re no longer about me. There about these kids.”
SHEFFIELD, PA
Overdoses On Melatonin Is Spiking In Children

ERIE (ERIE NEWS NOW) – Sometimes we all need some help going to sleep. In fact, some of us turn to Melatonin to supplement those Z’s. However, there’s a concern that too much is consumed. “Before I got a job, I didn’t have anything else to do...
ERIE, PA
Kekich Sprints At Mercer

MERCER, Pa. — Adam Kekich drove from outside the front row to win Saturday night‘s 410 winged sprint car feature at Michael‘s Mercer Raceway. Kekich held off Danny Kuriger to win the 25-lap event, while Cody Bova, A.J. Flick and Bob Flelmlee rounded out the top five.
MERCER, PA
J.M. Lesinski

Ribfest Returns with a Roar

Smokin' 45 performs Friday night at Ribfest 2022 in Celoron, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. After a two-year hiatus, beloved annual barbecue festival Ribfest has made a triumphant return to Celoron, New York for 2022. Featuring a number of award-winning barbecue stands from across the nation and an amazing local car show on Saturday, Ribfest was a veritable feast for the senses, all along the scenic lakeside of nearby Chautauqua Lake.
CELORON, NY
Williams Named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Jacob Williams, an Exercise Science major from Russell has been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the Spring 2022 semester of the 2001-2022 academic year, according to Margaret Ball. D.M.A., interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
Father-daughter duo walking from Erie to D.C.

CRESSON, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Walking through Cresson, Cambria County, Dan and Emma Perritano send smiles and waves. “We do this because we love to do it,” Dan explained. “We get so much support. So much help from people.” The father-daughter duo are walking more than 300 miles from their hometown of Erie, Pennsylvania […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
15 Best Things to Do in Mayville, NY

At the northernmost tip of Chautauqua Lake, you'll find the Mayville, the county seat of Chautauqua County, New York. According to William Peacock, the village took its name from the newborn daughter of Paul Busti, a General Agent of the Holland Land Company. However, the local records do not mention...
MAYVILLE, NY
Spruce Up Erie County to Distribute Supplies to People in Need this Saturday

People who are unable to afford cleaning and hygiene products due to poverty can get their hands on supplies this Saturday. Greater Erie Community Action Committee (GECAC) will be distributing free toilet paper, paper towels, feminine hygiene products, dish soap, laundry soap, sponges, dishcloths and towels through its Spruce Up Erie County event.
Surprised Deer Jumps Through Window

Occurred on May 30, 2022 / West Seneca, New York, USA. Info from Licensor: We have a motion-activated sprinkler to keep deer and rabbits from eating the plants in our flower bed. The sprinkler runs from 6pm to 6am. At 5:48am on Memorial Day, the sprinkler activated and scared a young deer, which jumped through the living room window. We were out of town and came home to the mess of glass and deer hair in our living room.
Tubing on the Clarion River (Tues., 6/14/22)

Pale Whale Canoe Fleet rents tubes for a leisurely trip down the pristine Clarion River through Cook Forest State Park. Patrons schedule a tubing time when they arrive, as the fleet does not take reservations. At their time, a van drives the customers up the river with the flotation tubes; the river slowly returns the floaters downriver to the Pale Whale location. Along the way, look for crayfish in the water or deer on the shore, or simply absorb the sunshine. Different trip times are available, and patrons should visit Pale Whale’s Facebook page for information regarding daily operating status. (Tip: arrive early before all the tubes vanish, especially on weekends and holidays.) Besides single and double tubes, Pale Whale also offers canoe, kayak, and river raft trips. Patrons can bring their own equipment too. The nearby Cooksburg Cafe serves beverages and food, including Hershey’s Ice Cream, and the Cooksburg Dry Goods Gift Shoppe is a quaint final stop before the drive home. 115 Riverside Dr., Cooksburg, PA. (C.M.)
COOKSBURG, PA
Meadville Food Truck Festival to Return Saturday

Meadville Food Truck Festival is returning to the parking lot at Vernon Place Saturday, June 18, after a two-year postponement, organizers have announced. Sixteen food trucks from the region will serve up their specialties including homemade donuts, shaved ice, barbecue, sandwiches and wood-fired pizza. It's not all food; the event...
MEADVILLE, PA
EMTA Service Changes Start Saturday for Several Bus Routes

Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority (EMTA) bus riders will see service changes on some routes starting Saturday, June 11, according to an announcement this week. Route 33 Presque Isle Express - Friday & Saturday Service only, now leaving from downtown. Route 22 Tacoma - Time change. Routes 26 & 4 will...
“A pretty big deal”: Niagara SPCA takes in 57 rabbits overnight

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday, the Niagara SPCA rescued 57 rabbits from a residence on Independence Avenue. “We were called over there by the Niagara Falls Police,” Eric Salisbury, the cruelty investigator for the Niagara SPCA said. “We’ve been there in the past, and honestly, the conditions haven’t changed from when we were there in the past. There was deplorable conditions and rabbits running all over in every room of the house.”
NIAGARA FALLS, NY

