Lauren Brinkman founded Underdog Pet Rescue 10 years ago because, while she saw some great things happening in the rescues and humane societies she’d volunteered for in the decade prior, she also saw things she wanted to change. “I wanted to make rescue more approachable and accessible because I found that [some] felt like it was a very judgmental experience, or that they had to jump through a lot of hoops.”

MADISON, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO