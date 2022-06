25 WEATHER — An Excessive Heat Warning will be coming to an end for much of the region tonight at 7 PM, but a Heat Advisory will remain in effect for areas east of I-35 tomorrow. That advisory could be expanded to other areas as well. For those in a heat advisory tomorrow, heat indices could once again reach 105°. For all of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, though, high temperatures tomorrow are expected to be around 100°. Mostly sunny skies will continue.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO