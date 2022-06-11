NEW Record High as temps soared near 110. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, June 10th

(AP) – Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver and California’s Death Valley have all posted record temperatures as dangerous heat sweeps over the American Southwest. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, tying the record high for the date set back in 1918. Las Vegas tied a record for the day set in 1956, with temperatures soaring to 109 F. In Colorado, Denver hit 100 F (38 C), tying a record set in 2013 for both the high temperature and the earliest calendar day to reach 100 F. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories were also issued for parts of Northern California through the Central Valley and down to the southeastern deserts.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO