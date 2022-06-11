ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NEW Record High as temps soared near 110. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, June 10th

8newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: NEW RECORD high set today with 109 this afternoon. Many neighborhoods were...

www.8newsnow.com

8newsnow.com

Not as hot as last week and temps drop back to the 90s. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, June 13th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Not as hot as last week as high dipped down to 97. Gusty morning winds also decreased and remained breezy by afternoon, however more wind is expected tonight as the cold front begins to push through the region. Tuesday’s high is expected to be the coolest day in the extended before we heat up again with strong, gusty winds heading in #FathersDayWeekend.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Nate’s 8-Day Forecast: Slightly cooler, but mainly WINDY

LAS VEGS ( KLAS ) – The National Weather Service’s WIND ADVISORY for Las Vegas expired at 5am – but it’s still going to be windy most of the day Monday and Tuesday. Under a mostly sunny sky the high temp dips below 100 to 98 with north winds to 30mph.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Excessive Heat Warning out; Wind Advisory in

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING ON TRACK TO EXPIRE AT 8PM. National Weather Service has added a WIND ADVISORY for SUNDAY (11am-8pm) for southwest gusts up to 40mph. Even though hourly temps don’t show it, the National Weather Service has tweeted that we have at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

Vegas, cities we only vaguely care about post records amid Southwest heat wave

(AP) – Phoenix, Las Vegas, Denver and California’s Death Valley have all posted record temperatures as dangerous heat sweeps over the American Southwest. The National Weather Service in Phoenix reported a temperature of 114 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, tying the record high for the date set back in 1918. Las Vegas tied a record for the day set in 1956, with temperatures soaring to 109 F. In Colorado, Denver hit 100 F (38 C), tying a record set in 2013 for both the high temperature and the earliest calendar day to reach 100 F. Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories were also issued for parts of Northern California through the Central Valley and down to the southeastern deserts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

Death Valley to eclipse 120 degrees as Southwest sizzles

Temperatures have been on the rise for much of the southwestern United States this week, leaving residents to swelter while daily record highs are placed in jeopardy. AccuWeather forecasters say the sizzling heat will continue for much of the weekend, but much-needed relief is on the horizon. A northward bulge...
PHOENIX, AZ
8newsnow.com

Roadwork to restrict eastbound Cheyenne Avenue to one lane

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Starting Wednesday, June 15, at 7 a.m. eastbound Cheyenne Avenue, between North Rampart Boulevard and North Soaring Gulls Drive, will be reduced to one lane for scheduled roadway improvements. The roadwork will end on Thursday, June 16, at 5 p.m. Work hours will be 7 a.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Record home prices in Las Vegas area creates big demand for tiny homes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas home prices have set yet another record. The median home price is now $482,000, according to Las Vegas Realtors. Big prices are pushing demand for tiny homes with a tinier price. Tony Lopez started building tiny homes because of his own frustration with the cost of housing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Points and Travel

Top 10 Best Indian Buffets in Las Vegas, NV

The Las Vegas Strip is home to dozens of casinos and entertainment centers. Of course, with its size, there is no shortage of bars and restaurants that you can visit. In fact, if you are craving some Indian cuisine, there are dozens to choose from. There are a lot of Indian restaurants here that you should check out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

UPDATE: NV Energy Power restored after earlier outage

UPDATE: The power was restored at around 1 p.m. The cause of the outage was equipment failure. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of customers are without power in the western part of the valley, according to NV Energy. The outage is impacting more than 9,000 customers in an area bordered by Lake Mead Boulevard, Buffalo […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Water waste patrols hit Henderson neighborhoods

US 95 SB reopens after beam falls onto highway killing LVMPD detective. A LVMPD detective was killed Friday after a beam fell onto the highway on US 95 SB in the northwest valley. Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:16 PM UTC. The US 95 Southbound will be closed until 8...
HENDERSON, NV

