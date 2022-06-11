ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville cleans up

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YhVWx_0g7QpSEK00

EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Two years later after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club resumed their neighborhood cleanup on June 10. This was their 10th annual event. Youth members and One Main Financial went outside to clean up the blocks surrounding the club on Bellemeade Avenue.


“So this neighborhood cleanup is really a chance for our youth members to not only learn the value in picking up the trash in streets and yards. It also reminds them that if they can do their part and pick up one or two pieces of litter a day,” said the Director of Development and Marketing for the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville, Shanna Groeninger. “it’s going to be a beautiful space for them, their families, just anyone who comes to our cities–they don’t have to worry about the trash in the area.”

Public Service also chipped in on the effort including the Evansville Police Department, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and even Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

The event lasted 45 minutes concluding with lunch for the volunteers, club members and staff.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

CK Newsome Center open as a cooling center today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The City of Evansville is providing relief from the heat. A cooling center has been set up in the CK Newsome Community Center lobby for the public. The Cooling Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone needing a cool, safe, indoor space to get away from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Water donations greatly needed at Aurora Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With the summer season heating up the Tri-State, it’s important to keep hydrated. As the dog days persist, Aurora Evansville is calling for donations that will help those who need it the most. Aurora’s mission is to create solutions to prevent and end homelessness in the community. The local non-profit is […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

The Arc of Evansville names new executive director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local non-profit organization has a new executive director. The Arc of Evansville Board of Directors announced Carrie Blackham will begin her new role on June 13. Blackham joins The Arc with over 20 years of non-profit management experience. She has worked closely with individuals with disabilities to achieve autonomy, inclusion […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Evansville Rescue Mission unveils thrift store

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Rescue Mission unveiled “The Thrift Store” in the Washington Square Mall Monday. That opening began at 10 a.m. Shoppers will find a variety of deeply discounted and gently used clothing, furniture and other items that directly benefit the nonprofit. President of ERM,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Society
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
Evansville, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
14news.com

Zaxby’s in Jasper opening Monday

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The wait is finally over for Jasper residents. Zaxby’s is opening for business Monday. They’re celebrating with a ribbon-cutting event at 11 Eastern Time. Zaxby’s is located on Mannheim Road, right off of North Newton Street.
WEHT/WTVW

InDOT to hold public hearing for US 41 pedestrian bridge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (InDOT) wants to make a section of US 41 in Evansville safer to cross for pedestrians. The pubic will be able to voice their ideas and opinions about the proposed pedestrian bridge on June 29 at Bosse High School. The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dr. Richardson named 2022 Southwest Indiana Outstanding Preceptor

Southwest Indiana AHEC’s 2022 Outstanding Preceptor Award is presented to Dr. Jennifer Richardson, of JLR Family Practice in Jasper, Indiana. Richardson has been precepting Indiana University medical students during their third-year family medicine clerkships since 2016, and she typically precepts four to six students each academic year, according to Krista Kercher, Clinical Coordinator for Southwest Indiana AHEC.
JASPER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Girls Club#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Kickin’ off in Henderson with Blues and BBQ

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — With the summer heat getting things sizzling, it comes time for the annual W.C. Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival in Henderson. Although the festival doesn’t start until June 15, organizers held a kickoff Saturday to get the ball rolling. The kickoff featured a free concert from Hog Maw, an Evansville-based blues […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Regional blood center sending out an S.O.S!

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is sending out an S.O.S! The S.O.S. event will happen on June 14 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and June 15-16 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The S.O.S. event means save our summer. It is an annual event that ensures blood availability for the community. […]
macaronikid.com

First Annual Taste Of Evansville

Join us Saturday, 6/18 at the corner of Riverside & Main as WNIN brings you the first Taste of Evansville, a free-admission food event celebrating the multicultural influences of Evansville’s diverse culinary scene, alongside live musical performances and activities. Event Info. What: FREE admission includes free samples from all...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Burdette Park BMX celebrates 45 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Burdette Park BMX racers revved up their bikes for a 45th anniversary celebration. The event took place on June 11 and the Indiana State Championship Series state qualifier race was part of the event. There were 210 registered riders and 47 motos that participated in the 45th anniversary. Racers ranged […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
14news.com

Trial of woman accused in Evansville murder moved to November

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The murder trial of Heidi Carter has been postponed until November. Carter was arrested in October of last year, accused in the murder of 50-year-old Timothy Ivy on Stinson Avenue in Evansville. Her trial was scheduled to begin Monday, but her defense attorney was granted a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHI

Chickens may be coming to Vincennes sooner than people think

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details on a Farm and Domestic Animal Ordinance out of Vincennes. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. City leaders say an update is needed to this ordinance. That's because some people have not been following the guidelines. The updated ordinance would...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Red Skelton festival happening this weekend in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WEHT) – A parade of a thousand clowns will be fooling around on the streets of Vincennes in memory of an entertainer who called himself a clown. The 17th Annual Red Skelton Festival and Parade is happening this weekend. The festival will take place around downtown Vincennes and at the Red Skelton Museum […]
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Solidarity blackout intends to protest CenterPoint

EVASNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At the beginning of the month, CenterPoint Energy announced they’re ending their disconnection moratorium June 13, and that decision didn’t sit all too well with some customers. In response, Direction Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) said they’re encouraging the public to join them in an upcoming solidarity blackout. The blackout coincides […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local Catholic church rummage sale returns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A long running charity event returned to Vanderburgh County this weekend, and with it, a chance to be the first to get a great deal. The 20th Annual Saint Joseph Catholic Church Rummage Sale kicked off on June 10 for folks who wanted to be first in line, but willing to […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EVPL new home to mural by Evansville artist

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s Central Library is the new home of a mural created by local artist Jerry Baum. EVPL says the watercolor mural from 1989, titled “Evansville – On the Riverfront,” represents a slice of life from Evansville’s waterfront history. The work was previously displayed at Evansville Regional Airport. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Large Inflatable Waterpark Coming to Pike County, Indiana

Southern Indiana will soon be home to its first-ever inflatable waterpark!. When it comes to summer fun on the water and waterparks, there are no shortages of that in southern Indiana. Most notably, we have Splashin' Safari, Big Splash Adventure, and several beaches from Patoka Lake, Lincoln State Park, and Scales Lake. However, we will be able to have a little more summer fun on the water in Pike County with our very first inflatable waterpark!
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory issued in Madisonville indefinitely

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for some customers in Madisonville, Ky. on June 13. According to city officials, the reason for the advisory is because repairs need to be made on a water main break. The following Otter Lake Residents must bring water to a boil before consuming it: JD […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy