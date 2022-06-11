Evansville cleans up

EVANSVILLE, In (WEHT) – Two years later after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Boys & Girls Club resumed their neighborhood cleanup on June 10. This was their 10th annual event. Youth members and One Main Financial went outside to clean up the blocks surrounding the club on Bellemeade Avenue.



“So this neighborhood cleanup is really a chance for our youth members to not only learn the value in picking up the trash in streets and yards. It also reminds them that if they can do their part and pick up one or two pieces of litter a day,” said the Director of Development and Marketing for the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville, Shanna Groeninger. “it’s going to be a beautiful space for them, their families, just anyone who comes to our cities–they don’t have to worry about the trash in the area.”

Public Service also chipped in on the effort including the Evansville Police Department, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and even Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

The event lasted 45 minutes concluding with lunch for the volunteers, club members and staff.

