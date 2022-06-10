ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Marlins' López leaves with bruised wrist after hit by ball

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gEyjN_0g7QohzC00

Miami starter Pablo López left Friday night’s game against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning with a bruised right wrist after being hit by a comebacker.

The team announced X-rays were negative and López's wrist was bruised.

There was one out in the fifth inning when López was injured on a single by Michael Brantley. The ball hit Lopez’s wrist and bounced away from the mound. Lopez immediately grabbed his wrist and winced in pain.

Trainers came out to check on him and he threw a couple of warmup pitches before being taken out of the game, walking off the field and into the clubhouse.

He was replaced by Richard Bleier with the Marlins leading 6-1 after Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar hit two home runs each.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Mets play the Angels leading series 1-0

LINE: Mets -135, Angels +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels. Los Angeles is 28-32 overall and 16-17 at home. The Angels have a 10-21 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Angels take on the Mets after Walsh hit for the cycle

LINE: Angels -113, Mets -105; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels meet the New York Mets after Jared Walsh hit for the cycle against the Mets on Saturday. Los Angeles is 29-32 overall and 17-17 in home games. Angels hitters have a collective .313 on-base percentage,...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Jon Berti not in Marlins' Sunday lineup

Miami Marlins infielder Jon Berti is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Berti is being replaced at third base by Luke Williams versus Astros starter Justin Verlander. In 110 plate appearances this season, Berti has a .269 batting average with a .780 OPS, 2 home runs,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jazz Chisholm Jr. in Marlins' lineup Sunday afternoon

Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Chisholm is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Astros starter Justin Verlander. Our models project Chisholm for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Houston, TX
City
Miami, TX
City
San Diego, CA
City
Miami, FL
Local
Texas Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Mound, TX
City
San Diego, TX
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
California Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes sitting Saturday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Paredes is being replaced at second base by Vidal Brujan versus Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. In 73 plate appearances this season, Paredes has a .200 batting average with a...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm sitting for Phillies versus Marlins Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Alec Bohm in their lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Bohm will sit out Monday's game against the Marlins while Matt Vierling takes a turn at third base and bats ninth in the order. Our models project Bohm for 342 more plate...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Astros host the Marlins on home losing streak

LINE: Astros -231, Marlins +191; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros look to end their three-game home skid with a victory against the Miami Marlins. Houston is 36-23 overall and 15-10 at home. The Astros have hit 75 total home runs to rank third in the AL.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesús Aguilar
Person
Richard Bleier
Person
Michael Brantley
numberfire.com

Jesus Sanchez kept on Marlins' bench on Saturday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is not starting in Saturday's game against the Houston Astros. Sanchez will take a break after Bryan De La Cruz was aligned in center and Avisail Garcia was benched. According to Baseball Savant on 119 batted balls this season, Sanchez has produced a 11.8% barrel...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

MLB Underdog of the Day (Grab a Cy Young Favorite at an Underdog Price for Marlins vs. Phillies)

The Philadelphia Phillies host the Miami Marlins on Monday; kicking off a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park in hopes of moving back above .500. The Phillies have been one of the hottest teams in MLB over the last two weeks, and are 9-1 in their previous 10 heading into this series. The surge is thanks to their offense which was expected to dominate at the beginning of the season. Through the last week and a half, it appears to have woken up after a slow start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Rene Pinto starting for Tampa Bay on Saturday

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Rene Pinto is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Pinto is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Chi Chi Gonzalez. In 15 plate appearances this season, Pinto has a .200 batting average...
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Odubel Herrera batting sixth for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies listed Odubel Herrera as their starting right fielder for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Herrera will bat sixth and take over in right field for Monday's game while Nick Castellanos catches a breather. Herrera's current .818 OPS is the highest mark yet in his impressive career....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Astros
numberfire.com

Jazz Chisholm out of Miami's Saturday lineup against Astros

Miami Marlins utility-man Jazz Chisholm is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Houston Astros. Chisholm will rest on the road after Willians Astudillo was chosen as Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 123 batted balls this season, Chisholm has produced a 17.1% barrel rate and a...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos not in Orioles' Sunday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Chirinos is being replaced behind the plate by Adley Rutschman versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 120 plate appearances this season, Chirinos has a .135 batting average with a .472 OPS, 2 home...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Vasquez, Sikkema turn in strong starts

C Rob Brantly 0-4 RF Ryan LaMarre 0-2, SB. Matt Krook 6 IP, 6 H, 4 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 7 K, 1 HR (loss) Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 7-1 vs. Akron RubberDucks. Matt Minnick 0.1 IP, 1 H, 6 R (5 ER), 3 BB, 1 HR (loss) Emmanuel...
MLB
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
65K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy