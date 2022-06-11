ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hedgesville, WV

Man accused of killing 3 co-workers in Maryland shooting identified

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Columbia Machine Inc. Police stand near where a man opened fire at a business, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, according to authorities, in Smithsburg, Md., Thursday, June 9, 2022. The Washington County (Md.) Sheriff's Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. and a fourth victim was critically injured. (Steve Ruark/AP Photo, File)

SMITHSBURG, Md. — The man accused of killing three co-workers Thursday at a Maryland manufacturing facility and injuring two other people has been identified as a 23-year-old West Virginia man.

Washington County sheriff’s deputies said Joe Louis Esquivel, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, is facing more than two dozen charges, including three counts of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree assault. He was being held Friday without bond at the Washington County Detention Center.

Authorities said Esquivel worked a normal shift at Columbia Machine Inc. on Thursday before leaving to grab a weapon from his vehicle. He went back into the business and opened fire on employees in the company’s breakroom, killing 50-year-old Mark Allen Frey, 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick Jr. and 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace.

Deputies said they found a fourth person, 42-year-old Brandon Chase Michael, injured outside of the business after they were called around 2:30 p.m.

After the shooting, authorities said Esquivel left Columbia Machine in his car. A Maryland State Police trooper found him about six miles way, near the intersection of Mapleville Road and Mount Aetna Road, deputies said. Esquivel and the trooper exchanged gunfire, causing injuries to them both.

Deputies said Esquivel and the trooper were transported for medical treatment after the shooting. The trooper, who was not identified, had injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. He was treated and released Thursday from Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, officials said.

The circumstances leading up to Thursday’s shooting remain unclear. Authorities continue to investigate.

Florida woman rescues pet dog from alligator’s jaws

PLANTATION, Fla. — A woman is credited with saving her small dog’s life after she found her pet with its head inside of an alligator’s mouth. Stephany Pineda told WSVN she heard her mother screaming, and when she ran outside of her south Florida home, she saw her French bulldog’s head in the animal’s mouth. Pineda ran outside toward the animals, screaming and pulling on the dog until the gator let go.
FLORIDA STATE
Southern Baptists who backed open abuse review win key roles

ANAHEIM, California — (AP) — The newly elected leaders of a top Southern Baptist Convention committee had all supported a more transparent investigation into allegations the denomination mishandled sex abuse reports and mistreated survivors. They defeated candidates who had opposed that move. Members of the Executive Committee picked...
ANAHEIM, CA
