Honoring the history of one Greenville neighborhood

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - YMCA Greenville unveiled their new mobile mobile mission “Y on the Fly” for the Y’s growing food program. The mobile unit is a Dog Ram ProMaster cargo van that enables YMCA staff and volunteers to deliver a “Y without walls” outreach experience in Greenville County by delivering food and services to children, families and seniors in the community.
Tourism helps drive economies throughout the state, including right here in the Upstate. Here’s a look at some of the tourism numbers provided by VisitGreenvilleSC, OneSpartanburg Inc. and Visit Anderson. City of Greenville. Out-of-state visitors:. 2019 – 73%. 2020 – 68%. 2021 – 70%. 2022 as...
The family-friendly diverse festival took place in Cleveland Park, Greenville, SC on Saturday & Sunday, May 21 & 22 from 11 until 8 p.m. The 30th annual festival featured food, live music, dance, martial arts, exhibits, children’s activities, art, and merchandise of all kinds. Family and friends came out...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In late July, Justin Dougherty will join FOX Carolina as evening anchor alongside co-anchor Tori Carmen. Dougherty is an experienced news anchor who has spent time working in Boston, Oklahoma City and Springfield, Missouri. “From the moment I came to Greenville, I thought this is...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time since 2019, the Upstate Shakespeare Festival is taking over part of Falls Park this summer. The festival has been putting on free Shakespeare plays in the park since the mid-1990s. “If nothing else they will learn that Shakespeare is nothing to...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- The Children’s Museum of the Upstate Greenville is offering new exhibits, summer camps and extended hours. One of the new features is their ‘Wheels on the Ground’ exhibit that includes 2000 square feet of racing and automotive concepts. It also has a fully interactive...
GREENWOOD -- Anna Joy Hulsey will be bringing a bit of disco and funk to the 2022 Miss South Carolina Pageant with her clogging routine to the music, “Boogie Shoes,” by KC and the Sunshine Band. The 85th annual pageant will be held at Township Auditorium in Columbia...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A memorial banner sent created by one Upstate community to honor the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting victims is now at the official school memorial site. Freedom Fighters Upstate SC had two memorial banners on display at the One City Plaza in downtown Greenville for the...
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department Deputy Chief was sworn in as the president of the South Carolina Firefighters’ Association Saturday, according to the City of Greer. City officials say Deputy Chief Joshua Holzheimer has been with the Greer Fire Department since 2004. Since then, the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — For the last 10 years, JUMPSTART has served 3,500 incarcerated men and women. This weekend, they opened the first homes in their new Restoration Village in Wellford. When it is completed, there will be more than 20 houses on the property. “The ultimate plan is to have 106 people here […]
GREENVILLE — Construction crews working on the Grand Bohemian Hotel above the Reedy River Falls should finish up the final touches on the massive lodge-inspired building this month. The Kessler Collection, owners of 12 such hotels around the country, will then add in the finer points like furniture, fixtures...
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - School is out for the summer, but for some, they’re trading in summer break for more work. Pickens County teacher, Lindsey McAlister has been a teacher for six years. She loves teaching and is passionate about her job. McAlister said, from a young age she knew she wanted to be a teacher.
On Saturday, June 4, my son Chris and I drove west on I-40 to Asheville in North Carolina’s “Land of the Sky.” We had a good day in each other’s company, talking as we drove. Under no schedule, we stopped and walked through the Jamestown Flea & Farmers Market at Morganton. A nice fellow there had a booth selling reproduction helmets, swords, shields and similar stuff. I tried on a Spartan-style helmet.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews are responding to a house fire along Mayfield Road in Spartanburg County. This is a developing situation and details are limited as crews work to put out the fire. We will update this story as we learn more.
