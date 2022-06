The rumors are true! The Minecraft RTS game is indeed coming in 2023, and it’s going to be called Minecraft Legends. We’ve previously reported on the leak of this game, but now we have official confirmation that the Minecraft RTS (real-time strategy) game is real. It’s going to be Minecraft Legends, a real-time strategy game where you rally and unite the entire Overworld in the fight against the Nether.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO