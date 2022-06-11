'Cleared and sanitized' City claims park where bodies were found was cleaned, people disagree.

Despite claims the area where two bodies were found June 1 was cleaned, people in Pigtown disagree.

On Friday, Baltimore Police confirmed the bodies of two unidentified men were found in a state of decomposition atop the Carroll Park Pavillion restroom. Police responded after reports of an odor.

"No visible signs of trauma or foul play were noted," a police summary stated. "The rooftop area consisted of a sofa and multiple used needles and drug paraphernalia. The remains of the victims were transported to the Medical Examiner's office for autopsy. "

Since then the area has remained untouched, no sign of any cleanup.

"They’ve got sleeping bags," said park patron Jeff Mullen. "They’ve got all kinds of stuff up there. I would them climb up there."

But those personal items along with drug paraphernalia, stained bedded, a rancid smell and more are still there.

“It should’ve been handled right away but 9 days, it’s a long time,” said Mullen.

In a joint statement to WMAR 2 News Baltimore City Recreation and Parks and the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services said Friday evening:

“We are saddened to learn of the loss of life in one of our parks. Baltimore City Recreation and Parks has deployed cleaning services to Carroll Park Field House to ensure the site is cleared and sanitized. Additionally, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless services has partnered with People Encouraging People to engage with individuals in Carroll Park to offer services and resources.”

However, our cameras found no evidence of any cleanup.

“The smell is enough to keep me away,” said Diante Edwards. That was during our interview Thursday. Friday, the same smell lingered.

As we’ve reported, Pigtown community organizations brought their cleanup concerns to the city but to no avail.

“It’s not healthy,” said Edwards. “It’s not good for our green space and it doesn’t make for a good green space. It’s something we would like to see taken care of.”

WMAR 2 News reached back out to the city asking about sensitization. We asked when crews were out and what areas were cleaned. We also provided video of the scene Friday.