Baltimore, MD

'Cleared and sanitized' City claims park where bodies were found was cleaned, people disagree.

By Dave Detling
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Despite claims the area where two bodies were found June 1 was cleaned, people in Pigtown disagree.

On Friday, Baltimore Police confirmed the bodies of two unidentified men were found in a state of decomposition atop the Carroll Park Pavillion restroom. Police responded after reports of an odor.

"No visible signs of trauma or foul play were noted," a police summary stated. "The rooftop area consisted of a sofa and multiple used needles and drug paraphernalia. The remains of the victims were transported to the Medical Examiner's office for autopsy. "

Since then the area has remained untouched, no sign of any cleanup.

"They’ve got sleeping bags," said park patron Jeff Mullen. "They’ve got all kinds of stuff up there. I would them climb up there."

But those personal items along with drug paraphernalia, stained bedded, a rancid smell and more are still there.

“It should’ve been handled right away but 9 days, it’s a long time,” said Mullen.

In a joint statement to WMAR 2 News Baltimore City Recreation and Parks and the Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services said Friday evening:

“We are saddened to learn of the loss of life in one of our parks. Baltimore City Recreation and Parks has deployed cleaning services to Carroll Park Field House to ensure the site is cleared and sanitized. Additionally, the Mayor’s Office of Homeless services has partnered with People Encouraging People to engage with individuals in Carroll Park to offer services and resources.”

However, our cameras found no evidence of any cleanup.

“The smell is enough to keep me away,” said Diante Edwards. That was during our interview Thursday. Friday, the same smell lingered.

As we’ve reported, Pigtown community organizations brought their cleanup concerns to the city but to no avail.

“It’s not healthy,” said Edwards. “It’s not good for our green space and it doesn’t make for a good green space. It’s something we would like to see taken care of.”

WMAR 2 News reached back out to the city asking about sensitization. We asked when crews were out and what areas were cleaned. We also provided video of the scene Friday.

Comments / 23

Adrienne Lev
2d ago

More proof that the city doesn't care about its residents. How can you allow decomposing body fluids to linger around like that. Not to mention I take my daughter pass that area riding her bike. We haven't been this month though. Baltimore Leaders needs to do better focusing on their residents and not their pockets. and they wonder why Missing Posters of our City leaders are up... they must be M.I.A because nothing is changing in the city

Reply
16
Joyce Trembly
2d ago

You should ask Mayor Scott and Nick Mosby ,how about letting their kids play there ,bet you won't get an answer from the "so-called leaders "....shame on the Mayor and the city council !!!!!!!!

Reply(2)
8
Joe Kerr
2d ago

we need to be more realistic about the homeless situation...it's a crime issue.. most are substance abusers and or mentally ill... time to put them in mandatory rehab and or in mental institutions ... yes rehab will usually fail but it will keep them off the streets and lower crime

Reply
7
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.” The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man struck and killed by impaired driver in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Baltimore County, Saturday. According to police just before 10 p.m., officers responded to the inner loop of I-695 near I-70 for a report of a crash. Following a preliminary investigation, police learned 34-year-old Juan Rivera, was...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
