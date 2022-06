Ewing W. Harris, 97, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022, at Orchard Grove in Romeo, Michigan, with family by his side. Ewing was born Aug. 5, 1924, to Joseph and Bertha (Kelley) Harris in Franklin, Tennessee. He grew up working alongside his father as a farmhand in Tennessee and entered the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, where he served from Aug. 14, 1943, to Feb. 23, 1946. He received an honorable discharge, holding the rank of corporal.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO