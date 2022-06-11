ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson Says Ashli Babbitt Was Shot Because She Had the ‘Wrong Politics’

By William Vaillancourt
 3 days ago

The night after Tucker Carlson falsely claimed that the death of Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was not investigated, the Fox host suggested that Babbitt was shot merely because she had the “wrong politics.”. Babbitt was shot and killed by a Capitol police...

The Independent

‘Completely hysterical’: Rudy Giuliani lashes out at Liz Cheney over Jan 6 hearing claims that he was drunk on election night

Rudy Giuliani lashed out at Liz Cheney after she said during the January 6 hearing that he was drunk on election night in 2020 as he pushed for Donald Trump to declare victory and demand that the counting of votes be stopped. The former New York Mayor and Mr Trump’s personal lawyer blasted the committee as Ms Cheney was delivering her opening statement during Monday’s hearing. “They have no case,” he told Steve Bannon, the former Trump White House chief strategist who now hosts a show on Real America’s Voice. “This is a follow-up to Russian collusion, Ukrainian conversation...
TheDailyBeast

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Pressured 29 Arizona Republicans to Overturn 2020 Election

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent mass emails to 29 Republicans in the Arizona House and Senate, urging them to ignore Joe Biden’s popular vote win and “choose” electors who would ensure a victory for Donald Trump’s victory in the state, a Washington Post investigation revealed. In the emails sent three days after Biden won Arizona, Ginni told lawmakers they had the “power to fight back against fraud” and “ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen.” In another round of emails on Dec. 13, the day before the electoral college votes would be cast, Ginni begged lawmakers to “consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead.” The emails were sent using FreeRoots, an online platform that allows users to quickly send mass emails to elected officials. Ginni’s direct pressuring of state officials to overturn the election in Arizona has raised questions about her husband’s conflict of interest as a judge in cases related to the 2020 election.
TheDailyBeast

DC Bar Slaps Rudy Giuliani With Ethics Charge Over Election Fraud Claims

Rudy Giuliani’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged are once again putting the former New York City mayor’s status as a lawyer in jeopardy. The District of Columbia Board of Professional Responsibility in April opened a disciplinary office filing—similar to an ethics charge—against Giuliani over his claims in Pennsylvania federal court that the presidential election was stolen. According to CNN, which obtained the filing, the office that acts as the disciplinary arm for the D.C. Bar alleges that Giuliani violated Pennsylvania’s Rules of Professional Conduct when he “brought a proceeding and asserted issues therein without a non-frivolous basis in law and fact.” The filing also noted there was no “legal basis” for the former mayor’s claims in the lawsuit he pursued in Pennsylvania alleging voter fraud for former President Donald Trump’s campaign. CNN reported that the filing is the first step in the process to have Giuliani’s license revoked or suspended in D.C. Last June, Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in New York state due to his “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the 2020 election result.
TheDailyBeast

MSNBC Jan. 6 Hearing Coverage Beats Fox News’ Regular Lineup in Ratings

Fox News’ decision not to air the first January 6th committee hearing in primetime Thursday night seems to have backfired, at least from a ratings perspective, as the usual first place network fell to behind MSNBC, which led the cable news ratings with 4.1 million viewers, according to early Nielsen numbers. Fox’s counterprogramming from Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity drew an average of 3 million viewers while CNN came in third with 2.6 million despite also showing the hearing in full. Overall, at least 20 million people watched the first hearing across multiple networks, with ABC in the lead with 4.8 million viewers. NBC and CBS followed with 3.5 million and 3.3 million, respectively. Fox Business, which did air coverage of the hearings anchored by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, pulled in a mere 223,000.
TheDailyBeast

Progressives Blast Dem Leaders for Blocking Lefty Candidates

For several election cycles it has been understood that members of Democratic leadership would line up to defend their incumbents against insurgent primary challengers, with few exceptions. But as progressive influence in Congress continues to grow—and the number of Democrats elected after successfully primarying incumbents rises—this practice has increasingly become...
TheDailyBeast

Biden Administration Moves to Enact Rule to Minimize Nicotine in Cigarettes

The Biden administration is planning to enact a rule that would require tobacco companies to minimize the amount of nicotine in cigarettes, The Wall Street Journal reports. Tobacco manufacturers selling cigarettes in the U.S. would be required to lessen the amount of nicotine to nonaddictive levels, a move that would be a blow to the tobacco industry. The policy would be a step in President Joe Biden’s Cancer Moonshot plan, launched in February, to reduce the cancer death rate for Americans by at least 50 percent in the next 25 years.
