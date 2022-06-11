Tucker Carlson Says Ashli Babbitt Was Shot Because She Had the ‘Wrong Politics’

Rudy Giuliani’s false claims that the 2020 election was rigged are once again putting the former New York City mayor’s status as a lawyer in jeopardy. The District of Columbia Board of Professional Responsibility in April opened a disciplinary office filing—similar to an ethics charge—against Giuliani over his claims in Pennsylvania federal court that the presidential election was stolen. According to CNN, which obtained the filing, the office that acts as the disciplinary arm for the D.C. Bar alleges that Giuliani violated Pennsylvania’s Rules of Professional Conduct when he “brought a proceeding and asserted issues therein without a non-frivolous basis in law and fact.” The filing also noted there was no “legal basis” for the former mayor’s claims in the lawsuit he pursued in Pennsylvania alleging voter fraud for former President Donald Trump’s campaign. CNN reported that the filing is the first step in the process to have Giuliani’s license revoked or suspended in D.C. Last June, Giuliani was suspended from practicing law in New York state due to his “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the 2020 election result.

