ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marches planned in six Iowa cities over proposed gun amendment

KBUR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDes Moines, IA- Protest marches are planned in a half-dozen Iowa cities this weekend on gun-related legislation. Radio...

www.kbur.com

Comments / 44

crawdad
2d ago

Once again, gun control will only take guns out of the hands of people who acquire them legally. My guns were acquired legally and I'm keeping them.

Reply(4)
37
Bada Bing Bada Boom
2d ago

Is it me or has anyone ever noticed that when Demorats are in control you see so much more gun control propaganda on TV. When Trump was in the Media was so quit

Reply(6)
20
Frank Sprung
2d ago

Red flag laws are a violation of 1st, 2nd, 4th,5th, and 14th Ammendments of the United States Constitution.

Reply(1)
19
Related
KBUR

DeJear says legal age to purchase assault style guns should be 21

Des Moines, IA- The Iowa Democratic Nominee for Governor says that Iowa should have a law raising the minimum age for purchasing an AR-15 rifle from 18 to 21. Radio Iowa reports that Deidre DeJear also said it’s time to again require permits for purchasing guns and carrying a concealed weapon in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

US Senators unveil gun reform agreement

The Iowa Cubs may have been out of town this weekend, but they still helped some little leaguers in Des Moines get the "big league" treatment. Team Iowa brings home medals from Special Olympics USA Games. Updated: 5 hours ago. This year's Special Olympics USA Games wrapped up over the...
DES MOINES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

How Joel Miller won the Democratic race for Iowa secretary of state

Going into the June 7 primary, I anticipated a close Democratic contest for secretary of state. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller and Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker had few substantive disagreements and few opportunities to reach a mass audience. The campaign received relatively little news coverage, and the candidates didn't get speaking time at the Iowa Democratic Party's large fundraiser in April.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Victims of dating app deception wonder why Iowa man is not in prison

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — The Douglas County Attorney is investigating allegations of an Iowa man's trail of broken hearts and broken bank accounts. Prosecutors say two years after KETV's investigative reports first aired, more women are coming forward alleging John Clarke, 53, preyed on their affection and drained them emotionally and financially.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Gun Violence#Marches#Protest#Radio Iowa
Axios Des Moines

Older women are leaving Iowa's workforce in droves

Data: Peter Orazem, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios VisualsWomen aged 55 and older were the biggest demographic to drop out of Iowa's workforce since the start of the pandemic, countering the national narrative that young moms are the ones staying home most, according to a labor analysis by Peter Orazem, an economist at Iowa State.Why it matters: Iowa has faced a slower labor recovery during the pandemic and state officials have tried everything to draw people back, including cutting unemployment benefits.State of play: The pandemic sparked a nationwide exodus of older people from the workforce, but this especially hurt...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nurse involved in prison vaccine overdose is fired and fined $500

One of the nurses fired by the state for mistakenly giving prison inmates six times the normal dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been fined $500 by the Iowa Board of Nursing. Amanda Dodson of West Point, who began working for the Iowa Department of Corrections in 2003, was fired in May 2021 after she […] The post Iowa nurse involved in prison vaccine overdose is fired and fined $500 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Restaurants in All of Iowa

The US dubs Iowa State “America’s heartland” because it is home to dozens of restaurants in the real Midwest. Tourists and locals have the opportunity to devour the tastiest meals in Iowa’s biggest cities like Iowa City, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, and Davenport. Iowa City, in particular, is regarded as UNESCO’s world’s first city of literature. So, you have plenty of reasons to learn about the state’s history while enjoying local and culture-specific cuisines. Below are the 20 best restaurants in the state.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa March For Our Lives demands gun reform at State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — The March For Our Lives movement for gun control inspired demonstrations across America on Friday, which included a march through downtown Des Moines to the State Capitol. The crowd started at the Central Library and with a police escort walked a mile and a half to the steps of the statehouse. […]
DES MOINES, IA
bleedingheartland.com

The tangled web of the governor's private school voucher bill

Doris J. Kelley is a former member of the Iowa House and former Iowa Board of Parole Chair, Vice-Chair and Executive Director. “Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive,” was spoken by Sir Walter Scott in 1808 to portray the antics a Lord pursued in his lust for a rich woman. The phrase applies to Governor Kim Reynolds and her Iowa GOP peers, but in this case their lust is for using taxpayer money to pay for 2 percent of Iowa’s K-12 students to attend a private school.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

The new Miss Iowa is an Urbandale middle school teacher

(Radio Iowa) – A middle school teacher from Urbandale was crowned the new Miss Iowa over the weekend to conclude the three-day scholarship competition in Davenport. Twenty-four-year-old Bailey Hodson says when they called her name as the winner, she went completely numb and had no idea what to do, even though they’d practiced everything with each contestant during rehearsals.
URBANDALE, IA
Nebraska Examiner

Bacon-Vargas race runs into inflation, abortion, guns, Trump

OMAHA — U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., beat an incumbent Democrat in 2016. He survived a “blue wave” election in 2018. He outpolled former President Donald Trump locally in 2020. And he drew no top-tier GOP challenger in this year’s primary race, despite Trump seeking one. Bacon, a retired Air Force brigadier general, faces a […] The post Bacon-Vargas race runs into inflation, abortion, guns, Trump appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
KCCI.com

Iowa native wins Ironman in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Ironman triathlon was held on Sunday in Des Moines, and Storm Lake native Matthew Hanson won first place. Hanson said that things couldn't have gone better today. "You can't be upset with a podium coming away from a win. It's great. Fourth time winning...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Wind and hail strips Iowa farm's crops to nothing

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Last week's storm destroyed several crops for one Iowa farm about an hour away from Council Bluffs. They were still able to make it out to Sunday's Omaha Farmer's Market but Bridgewater Farms has new challenges ahead, KETV reports. Usually, Bridgewater Farms has a lot...
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: Too many local no-shows in Iowa's primary election

That’s a question that usually breaks the ice with many people. But the answer – “No, it’s just a primary” – doesn’t always wash. We’ve seen candidates win races or beat strong opponents just because they were able to mobilize voters. And now, when there are greater restrictions on early voting in Iowa, that’s even more important.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy