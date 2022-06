Oscar de la Renta, Isabel Marant, Monique Lhuillier, and Lanvin are among the 10 leading international luxury fashion brands showcased on Sept. 15 when The Country Friends (TCF) and South Coast Plaza present the 2022 Art of Fashion (AOF). The runway show also includes the latest looks from the fall-winter collections of Bally, Lafayette 148 New York, Max Mara, Ralph Lauren, and Saks Fifth Avenue. Camilla will provide informal modeling during the champagne reception preceding the show at The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe. The event marks the 18th year of The Country Friends’ partnership with South Coast Plaza, which is celebrating its 55th anniversary.

RANCHO SANTA FE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO