Buffalo County, NE

Inflation hits record highs not seen in 40 years

By Kasey Mintz
KSNB Local4
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The consumer price index rose 8.6%, that’s even higher than experts expected. Things like food and energy costs saw a 6% increase, and the price hikes haven’t been localized to what people eat and what they put in their car, it’s also affecting where you...

#Inflation#The Washington Post#American
