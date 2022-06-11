Inflation hits record highs not seen in 40 years

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The consumer price index rose 8.6%, that’s even higher than experts expected. Things like food and energy costs saw a 6% increase, and the price hikes haven’t been localized to what people eat and what they put in their car, it’s also affecting where you...
Another round of severe weather overnight followed by record heat Monday. Hastings Pride 2022 kicked off at Highland Park on Saturday afternoon. The consumer price index rose 8.6%, that’s even higher than experts expected.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Over the weekend, Grand Island Police reported that a $100 counterfeit bill was used at Indianhead Golf Course, to purchase food items. The bill had “Play Money” in the spot where a serial number should have been. Police say counterfeit bills can look...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a hot and humid weekend, we’ll see temperatures come up another level today. It is a bit humid this morning, but as south and southwest winds increase in speed, dew points (how humid it feels) will come down through the day. As this drier air moves in, this will allow for temperatures to warm up quicker. This is going to push much of the area into record high territory this afternoon. High temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid/upper 90s in the northwest corner of the Local4 viewing area to around 108° in Southwest Nebraska. For the Tri-Cities, highs are expected to get up to around 103° to 106°, which should at least tie, if not break record highs. The record is 104° in Grand Island going back to 1922. The record is 100° in Hastings going back to 1952. The record is 102° in Kearney going back to 1952. The winds that will be picking up out of the south southwest will get up around 15 to 30 mph with some gusts to 30 to 40 mph. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for a rogue thundershower this evening, but this should remain fairly isolated and severe weather is not expected. Winds will remain quite breezy ahead of an approaching cold front from the west northwest. Behind the front, winds will turn more north northwesterly and won’t be quite as strong. Low temperatures tomorrow morning will drop anywhere from the lower 60s west to the lower 80s east.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- On Saturday night in North Platte, your 2022 Miss Nebraska from Capital City was crowned. Miss Lincoln Steffany Lien was crowned 2022 Miss Nebraska on Saturday night in North Platte. Lien was chosen over first runner-up Alayna Wilson of Columbus. Lien won over $10,000 in cash...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska State Patrol says troopers have been helping out since a tornado tore through Gage County on Saturday. It says troopers assisted local volunteer firefighters with sorting through the mess left behind around Wymore. NSP reports there were lots of damaged trees, along with some...
(Omaha, NE) — There'll be clean up today in parts of Eastern Nebraska after severe storms with giant hail last night. In the Omaha area there are reports of quarter size hail, and tree and roof damage. About 3,000 customers lost power, according to the Omaha Public Power District.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - For the first time this year, triple digit temperatures arrived for central Nebraska, and people working outside all day faced the brunt of it. Courtney Herbig, a nurse practitioner, gave some advice on how to beat the heat. “You can have a buddy system, somebody that...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A truck stolen in central Nebraska was found burned out in a different town. Grand Island Police said a Ram 1500 pickup truck was reported stolen in Grand Island on Saturday. It was later found in Hastings on East 6th Street, where it was burned. Police...
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT MONDAY…. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Lincoln and Lancaster County and a large area of Southeast Nebraska and Southwest Iowa. Heat index values as high as 105 degrees are expected across portions of east-central,...
Friday’s midday temperatures climbed into the high 80 degrees with humidity hovering around 54%. That relatively comfortable summer afternoon weather isn’t going to last, however. In fact, you could say June is about to heat up — significantly — after highs failed to reach 90 degrees on the...
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The city of Norfolk will be selling numerous items at the Annual City Surplus and Police Division Auction. The Auction will be held at 5:00 p.m. on June 16th across from the Ta-Ha-Zouka softball complex. Items being auctioned include: $1 and $5 Silver certificates, men’s wedding band,...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Fentanyl-related overdoses in Grand Island continue to rise causing health officials to raise awareness. In March, a rampant spike in overdoses lead to the drug enforcement administration investigating fentanyl and how it’s gotten into Nebraska. The wave of fentanyl sweeping Nebraska is causing “mass overdoses,” and...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern Nebraska farmer lost all of his crops in just one night. The worst part of the hail storm lasted only minutes, but for Carter Burenheide his entire planting season has been altered. It was also his first year farming on his own.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As we get closer to the ‘official’ start of summer, our condition area starting to change more and more to reflect the season. Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise this weekend into early next week. Highs will climb into the lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday with humidity spiking by Sunday, which will certainly effect your comfort level.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It was day number two of the Nebraska high school rodeo finals and it did not disappoint. From Goat Tying to Bull Riding, the finalists for Sunday’s finals have now been determined after today, as it was a standout evening for these contestants. The 15...
When Russia invaded Ukraine, missiles rained into farmland and military ships blocked the ports leaving Ukrainian farmers had to figure out what to do next. Alexandra Kamyshina, managing partner of Kultivariy, was also looking at how to assist the farmers she works with during a time of war.
Nebraska's 1st District congressional candidates engaged Sunday night in their only televised debate with Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln and Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk delivering familiar campaign messages. Arguing that soaring gasoline prices and runaway inflation reflect perhaps "the biggest issue" in the battle for eastern Nebraska's 1st...
Storms formed Saturday afternoon and dropped 2-3.75″ hail with confirmed tornadoes in portions of SE Nebraska. Tornadoes were confirmed 4 miles SW of Barneston as well as over Wymore, which is 12 miles SE of Beatrice. This was happening around 5:30pm Saturday. Large hail was also reported in parts...
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Summertime is here and so are outdoor concerts. Downtown Norfolk welcomed eNVy from Omaha Friday evening. The show was put on by Downtown Norfolk River Point District for one of their three weekends of concerts. The next concert in the series will be July 15.
