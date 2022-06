For some time now, the Whitewater Police Department (WPD) has been under a cloud. Since December, the department’s police chief Aaron Raap, has been on administrative leave pending an ongoing internal investigation. Raap, who was hired as chief in 2018, was taken into custody following an alleged Thanksgiving fight with a family member. Though the […] The post Complaints mount over conduct of Whitewater PD appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO