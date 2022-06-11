ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Gov. Beshear speaks at 6 month anniversary of western Kentucky tornados

foxlexington.com
 3 days ago

Gov. Beshear spoke at an event in...

foxlexington.com

kentuckytoday.com

COVID-19 cases stay on rise in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky continued its upward trend during the seven-day period that ended on Sunday. While most other metrics also rose, the state’s positivity rate had a steep decline. A total of 13,497 new cases were reported to state...
wymt.com

Several Eastern Kentucky counties back in COVID-19 red zone

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As of June 10, the COVID-19 Community Levels by County map shows 11 Eastern Kentucky counties in the red zone. Kentucky River District health leaders said they are seeing four times the number of cases they saw this time last year. ”We’re seeing that the...
wvih.com

Governor Delivers Disaster Funding To Western Kentucky

Governor Andy Beshear was in western Kentucky on Friday, June 10, the six-month anniversary of the deadly tornadoes across the area. The governor celebrated some of the first fully-finished new homes for tornado victims in Mayfield. Construction of the three homes was made possible with funding from the Team Western...
WBKO

Beshear enhances resources for Kentuckians fighting addiction

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that Kentucky is working to establish counties as “Recovery Ready Communities” in an effort to help individuals fighting an addiction receive critical resources at no cost, and work to reduce the ongoing public health crisis that is sweeping across the nation.
My 1053 WJLT

10 Facts About Kentucky You Probably Didn’t Know

I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
News Break
Politics
WBKO

KYTC delivers traffic impact report for June 10 through June 17

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for June 10 through June 17 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65 - A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County has created lane closures....
whopam.com

Kentucky Lock closed after barge sinks

The Kentucky Lock at Tennessee River Mile 22.4 in Grand Rivers is closed until further notice after a barge sank Saturday night in the lock chamber. No one was injured and officials say Barkley Canal connects the Tennessee River with the Cumberland River and that traffic can be rerouted through Barkley Lock.
yoursportsedge.com

Jabrion Spikes Starts for Kentucky but Indiana Rolls (w/PHOTOS)

Caldwell County’s Jabrion Spikes was in the starting lineup for the Kentucky All-Stars, but it turned into a long night against the top players from the Hoosier State. The Indiana All-Stars had seven players score in double figures in a 104-77 victory at the Owensboro Sportscenter Friday night. The...
wymt.com

USDA brings new Federal program to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has been selected as one of five states to take part in the Rural Partners Network (RPN). The RPN is a new federal program that helps rural community leaders navigate federal resources better, by putting Federal liaison officers in those communities. “We’re looking forward to...
HAZARD, KY

