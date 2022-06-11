Gov. Beshear speaks at 6 month anniversary of western Kentucky tornados

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Kentucky continued its upward trend during the seven-day period that ended on Sunday. While most other metrics also rose, the state’s positivity rate had a steep decline. A total of 13,497 new cases were reported to state...
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - As of June 10, the COVID-19 Community Levels by County map shows 11 Eastern Kentucky counties in the red zone. Kentucky River District health leaders said they are seeing four times the number of cases they saw this time last year. ”We’re seeing that the...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto and Kentucky Tourism Cabinet Secretary Michael Berry. Capilouto is proposing a $5.6 billion budget for the state’s flagship university. He said the spending plan will expand student...
Governor Andy Beshear was in western Kentucky on Friday, June 10, the six-month anniversary of the deadly tornadoes across the area. The governor celebrated some of the first fully-finished new homes for tornado victims in Mayfield. Construction of the three homes was made possible with funding from the Team Western...
It’s been six months since a devastating and deadly storm ripped through western and southern Kentucky, producing 20 tornadoes, killing 81 people, injuring hundreds more and roiling an entire region. The event was heartbreaking, and took most people by surprise. Tornadoes aren’t unheard of in Kentucky, but few were...
As I was doing research on another article about an amazing Kentucky fact, I came across a YouTube video of a bridge in the Bluegrass state that some people are scared to cross. The Brookport Bridge location and dimensions. The bridge is almost 100 years old and connects Paducah, KY...
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Fatal drug overdoses rose nearly 15% in Kentucky last year, surpassing 2,000 deaths as the increased use of fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid — resulted in a record death toll in the state, according to a report released Monday. The report showed that...
WATCH | ‘You’ve got to try to catch them at the front end;” UK launches program to educate Kentuckians on memory loss prevention. The University of Kentucky kicked off a new program aimed at identifying risk factors for dementia early on, particularly in underserved communities. WATCH |...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that Kentucky is working to establish counties as “Recovery Ready Communities” in an effort to help individuals fighting an addiction receive critical resources at no cost, and work to reduce the ongoing public health crisis that is sweeping across the nation.
I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear said the commonwealth is looking into ways to combat rising gas prices. The governor made a statement during an appearance at the Veterans of Foreign Affairs annual state convention Friday afternoon. The convention allows Veteran leaders to lobby with lawmakers on various...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will assume full responsibility later this month of issuing all state driver's license and ID cards. The process has been underway for months, but the final eight counties will make the transition June 27. “It’s a new era of driver licensing in...
Dangerously hot weather has made it to the Bluegrass and it’s going to stay that way for much of the week. Water and sunscreen are going to be essential if you plan to be spending any extended time outside.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The expected traffic impacts in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 area for June 10 through June 17 are listed below. All work is subject to change. Interstate 65 - A project to rehabilitate and resurface Interstate 65 in Simpson County has created lane closures....
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Drivers across the country are desperately looking for any relief at the gas pump. The average price in Indiana is already well above $5 a gallon, meanwhile in Louisville, many are paying as much as $0.40 more than people in other parts of Kentucky. On Thursday,...
The Kentucky Lock at Tennessee River Mile 22.4 in Grand Rivers is closed until further notice after a barge sank Saturday night in the lock chamber. No one was injured and officials say Barkley Canal connects the Tennessee River with the Cumberland River and that traffic can be rerouted through Barkley Lock.
Caldwell County’s Jabrion Spikes was in the starting lineup for the Kentucky All-Stars, but it turned into a long night against the top players from the Hoosier State. The Indiana All-Stars had seven players score in double figures in a 104-77 victory at the Owensboro Sportscenter Friday night. The...
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky has been selected as one of five states to take part in the Rural Partners Network (RPN). The RPN is a new federal program that helps rural community leaders navigate federal resources better, by putting Federal liaison officers in those communities. “We’re looking forward to...
