Madison County, KY

Loaner Life Jacket Stand Opened In Honor of Madison County Boy

 3 days ago

On June 10, 2020, Emanuel "Manny" Prewitt went for an...

Mt. Sterling celebrates inaugural pride event, even welcoming protestors

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Saturday, Mt. Sterling’s LGBTQ community celebrated their inaugural pride event. It welcomed anyone who wanted to join, including a group of peaceful protestors. Both groups inside and outside Mt. Sterling’s Dubois Community Center had messages to do with “love”, but different...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
Kameron May fundraiser

May was seriously injured when he fell through a skylight. To help with his medical expenses, Fatburger in Winchester is donating 10% of all sales on June 13 and 14.
WINCHESTER, KY
Best of Barren scam circulating around community

GLASGOW — Several winners named by WCLU Radio and Forever Communications in this year’s “Best of Barren” contest fell victim to at least one scammer Friday who allegedly contacted them and tried to create a plaque for money. The Best of Barren contest ended May 31,...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
#Life Jacket#Loaner Life Jacket Stand
Lexington juvenile shot in arm on Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police said a child is recovering after being shot in the arm. Authorities said they were called out to Balfour Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. There they found a child shot in the arm. The juvenile is said to be okay. An...
LEXINGTON, KY
Fire damages popular Northern Kentucky restaurant

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A popular Northern Kentucky restaurant was damaged in an overnight fire. Crews were called to Crewitt's Creek Kitchen & Bar on Centennial Boulevard in Independence just before 2 a.m. on Monday. When firefighters arrived, they saw flames coming through the roof. The fire department said the...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Employee accused of stabbing co-worker at Lexington business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One individual is in the hospital after a stabbing at a Lexington business. The Lexington Police Department said they received a call just before 7 a.m. Monday regarding a stabbing at Old World Timber on Versailles Road. Upon arrival, they located one individual with two stab wounds in the chest.
LEXINGTON, KY
KSP: Nelson Co. crash sends 4 people to the hospital

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash in Nelson County sent four people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Around 5:35 p.m., Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a crash near the 7900 block of New Haven Road, the release said. Early investigation revealed a woman driving a 1997 Chevrolet Suburban was...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Crime Stoppers offering more cash to help solve Lexington homicide cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Officials say Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is partnering with the Lexington Police Department on an initiative that aims to help solve some homicide cases in central Kentucky. Police said in a statement that Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has committed $10,000 over the next three months to unsolved homicides...
LEXINGTON, KY
Massive Butterfly Greenhouse Makes A Perfect Day Trip In Kentucky

Attention to all you nature lovers! Thousands of spectacular butterflies of every size and color are waiting to meet you at the Butterfly Greenhouse at Wilson Nurseries. The 2022 season begins on Saturday. Growing up on 100 acres in Northern Michigan, I've always loved nature. We always had an abundance...

