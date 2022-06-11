ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, OK

Miami city officials host town hall regarding flooding concerns in the city

By Chris Warner
 3 days ago

MIAMI, Okla. – The City of Miami holds a town hall to discuss flooding concerns in the city and hear from residents.

311 floods…456 plantiffs…one devastated region. The City of Miami has been hit with deluge after deluge of water, most recently in 2019, with a catastrophic flood in 2007. That’s why folks like Rebecca Jim came to the town hall the city hosted. “It’s vital for mental health, for their own security, they need to speak up, they need to let the federal agencies, the state agencies, understand that their lives matter, their property is important.”

Mayor Bless Parker says the city invited representatives from the Grand River Dam Authority and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to attend the meeting and listen to resident concerns. “Of course we can’t make anyone come, but we want everybody here, because our citizens can get the right answers if both sides are here.”

Neither agency sent a representative. Mayor Parker says they need GRDA to work with them to solve the problem. “When it comes to GRDA and the city, we need to be partners, we need to figure this out together for the citizens that are being affected, so, the city’s open, we’re open to be partners, we need GRDA to come with us and let’s be partners and do what’s right for the citizens.”

There’s a series of suits and actions taking place to try and force a solution to the problem. One of the suits dates back to 2008, following the major flood we mentioned in 2007. That suit claims the GRDA’s operation of the Pensacola Project caused repetitive flooding for the area.

Larry Bork is representing the 456 plaintiffs in that suit, looking to recover costs from the damage the flood left behind. “This case has about $50 million of damages just because it’s such a larger case and it was a larger flood, so a broader area was flooded.”

Bork says he’s spoken with an individual who’s an engineer who allegedly told the GRDA the Pensacola Project was causing the flooding, but the GRDA pushed back, saying it wasn’t possible. Bork says he feels the case against the GRDA is strong. “If you get GRDA and ask them the right question, they have to admit that there is significant flooding in the City of Miami that is caused by Pensacola Project, and if they don’t admit that, then you need to question where those answers are coming from.”

While representatives from GRDA were not at the meeting, they did provide this statement.

The Grand River Dam Authority continues to operate Grand Lake in compliance with its operational license…the United States Army Corps of Engineers directs floodgate operations under the Federal Flood Control Act of 1944.

While operating Grand Lake under this license and abiding by these laws, GRDA has a strong commitment to long-term solutions that benefit all parties, including our electric customers, the recreating public, and the people of Oklahoma.

