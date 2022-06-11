ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington officials make preparations for city’s Juneteenth celebration

 3 days ago

The city of Lexington is making preparations to...

WTVQ

Weather prompts change in trash collection times in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With daytime temperatures expected to be in the 90s and possibly higher, Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection times Tuesday-Friday this week. According to the City, waste collections will start 30 minutes earlier each day to limit the amount of time...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Scott County judge-executive candidate arrested

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man running for Scott County judge-executive is facing charges. Georgetown police arrested Charles Hoffman on Friday. They say a man was reportedly causing a scene around a bar on East Main Street. Police found Hoffman and say he refused to talk to them. An officer tried to stop him by grabbing his arm, but he pulled away.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Fayette County Public Schools looking to hire more bus drivers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) is hosting a job fair on June 18, 2022 with aims to fill open transportation positions before the upcoming school year. Interested applicants can visit the John D. Price Administration Building to learn more about open positions and benefits, receive application assistance, and complete on-site interviews.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Mt. Sterling celebrates inaugural pride event, even welcoming protestors

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Saturday, Mt. Sterling’s LGBTQ community celebrated their inaugural pride event. It welcomed anyone who wanted to join, including a group of peaceful protestors. Both groups inside and outside Mt. Sterling’s Dubois Community Center had messages to do with “love”, but different...
MOUNT STERLING, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington juvenile shot in arm on Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police said a child is recovering after being shot in the arm. Authorities said they were called out to Balfour Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. There they found a child shot in the arm. The juvenile is said to be okay. An...
LEXINGTON, KY
Channelocity

Most expensive Lexington, KY neighborhoods--do you live here?

(jackienix/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Lexington-Fayette in 2022 is 341,000, a 1.19% increase from 2021. "Lexington is named one of the top college towns in the U.S. by Livability. Lexington was given its name after settlers heard of the colonists' victory in the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Lexington would be the first of many U.S. cities to be named after the Massachusetts town."
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Crime Stoppers offering more cash to help solve Lexington homicide cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Officials say Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is partnering with the Lexington Police Department on an initiative that aims to help solve some homicide cases in central Kentucky. Police said in a statement that Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has committed $10,000 over the next three months to unsolved homicides...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington’s Britt O’Brien isn’t alone in his road to recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In August 2021, Lexington’s Britt O’Brien and his family were going through the scariest moment of their lives. While on a summer trip with some of his friends in Georgia, O’Brien nearly drowned in a diving accident which resulted in him needing to be airlifted to an Atlanta hospital.
LEXINGTON, KY

