Lexington officials make preparations for city’s Juneteenth celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With daytime temperatures expected to be in the 90s and possibly higher, Lexington’s Division of Waste Management will adjust its collection times Tuesday-Friday this week. According to the City, waste collections will start 30 minutes earlier each day to limit the amount of time...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington non-profit is gearing up to try and meet the needs of the community amid growing rent issues within the city. The Catholic Action Center is looking to gather second-chance housing opportunities and provide them to the people who most need it. Ginny Ramsey says...
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A man running for Scott County judge-executive is facing charges. Georgetown police arrested Charles Hoffman on Friday. They say a man was reportedly causing a scene around a bar on East Main Street. Police found Hoffman and say he refused to talk to them. An officer tried to stop him by grabbing his arm, but he pulled away.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — School social workers wear a lot of hats, which is why it’s crucial for these folks to be ready for anything. Staff members from UK’s College of Social Work saw a need and are filling it with a new partnership. This partnership...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) is hosting a job fair on June 18, 2022 with aims to fill open transportation positions before the upcoming school year. Interested applicants can visit the John D. Price Administration Building to learn more about open positions and benefits, receive application assistance, and complete on-site interviews.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Saturday, Mt. Sterling’s LGBTQ community celebrated their inaugural pride event. It welcomed anyone who wanted to join, including a group of peaceful protestors. Both groups inside and outside Mt. Sterling’s Dubois Community Center had messages to do with “love”, but different...
PLEASUREVILLE, Ky. — Down a long and windy two-way road in Shelby County sits TC Highlands Farm, home to around 30 Highland cattle. The farm is ran by Kristin Carmack and her teenage daughter. What You Need To Know. TC Highlands Farm is located near Pleasureville. Farm has around...
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lion’s Bluegrass Fair in Lexington is well underway this weekend after officially opening on Thursday. Thousands of people have come through the gate since. And it brings with it the popular carnival rides and food. Organizers say there are some new things this year, include...
Built in 1922, The Virginia was a family-owned business bringing the movie theatre experience to Somerset. Over the next 72 years, it would be a part of some of the fondest memories for the city's lifelong residents.
Dozens of events will be held this week in honor of Juneteenth. Observed every year on June 19, Juneteenth, which is also called Emancipation Day, is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the official end of slavery in the U.S. The city of Louisville is hosting events all week, many...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police said a child is recovering after being shot in the arm. Authorities said they were called out to Balfour Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday. There they found a child shot in the arm. The juvenile is said to be okay. An...
(jackienix/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Lexington-Fayette in 2022 is 341,000, a 1.19% increase from 2021. "Lexington is named one of the top college towns in the U.S. by Livability. Lexington was given its name after settlers heard of the colonists' victory in the Battles of Lexington and Concord. Lexington would be the first of many U.S. cities to be named after the Massachusetts town."
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky group is distributing $3.1 million in grants to nonprofits across the Commonwealth June 13 through 17 according to a press release. The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) will support 314 charities across the state, and this year’s Good Works Program will impact more than 3.9 million people.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Officials say Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is partnering with the Lexington Police Department on an initiative that aims to help solve some homicide cases in central Kentucky. Police said in a statement that Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has committed $10,000 over the next three months to unsolved homicides...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is in the hospital following a stabbing early Monday morning. According to Lexington Police, it happened around 6:55 AM at 1195 Versailles Road, flooring company Old World Timber. Police say they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest area twice...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Homeownership is one of the biggest accomplishments of the American dream,. and thanks to the help of Habitat for Humanity, a Lexington woman has a new place to call her own. How did Larissa McMullen do it?. With a lot of help from Habitat...
VERSAILLES, Ky. (FOX 56) – An interesting contest caught a lot of attention in Versailles Thursday evening. About 20 women lined up at the Woodford County Fair to see how far they could throw a cast-iron skillet. Each contestant got one throw and they had to bring the heat.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In August 2021, Lexington’s Britt O’Brien and his family were going through the scariest moment of their lives. While on a summer trip with some of his friends in Georgia, O’Brien nearly drowned in a diving accident which resulted in him needing to be airlifted to an Atlanta hospital.
Comments / 0