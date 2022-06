VISALIA – Last week, a married couple was formally sentenced to several years in prison for the death of their 3-month-old daughter in 2014. According to the District Attorney’s office, on Friday, June 10, Angela Jimenez-Ramirez, 35, was sentenced to eight years in prison and her husband Daniel Rameriez, 35, was sentenced to 13 years in state prison. Due to sentencing guidelines and custody credits, Jimenez-Ramirez was released from custody by the court for time served at the hearing following the jury conviction. Ramirez remains in custody, but has credit for time served starting in February 2016. He will be transferred to the California Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of his sentence.

