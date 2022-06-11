ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabell County, WV

Tri-state residents pawning to pay for gas and bills

By Andie Bernhardt
WTRF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Worsening inflation and increasing gas prices are not making it easy for anyone in the tri-state area. “Our gas budget has almost doubled, and it’s still rising so,” said concerned resident, Mindi Diamond. Diamond said she is considering trading in her...

www.wtrf.com

Comments / 0

