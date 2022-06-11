ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

Salutatorian welcome speech

Good afternoon! My name is Grace Campbell, and I welcome you to the graduation of Boothbay Region High School’s class of 2022. We are here today to celebrate the class of 2022 for their hard work and perseverance throughout high school, but first, I would like to thank our friends and family and the BRHS faculty. We wouldn’t be where we are today, here on this stage, without their help. They have been there for us through the good and the bad and with us for not only the big moments like college acceptances and AP tests, but also for the small moments.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Honors essay

Hello everyone, my name is Jaelyn Crocker and I am a proud soon to be graduate of the Class of 2022. If you have ever been to the Boothbay area, you most likely have met someone I am related to. I am a Crocker on my father’s side and a Carbone on my mother’s side, which are two names in our region that cannot seem to leave the peninsula ... or in some cases the school. I was lucky to grow up within driving distance of my grandparents, my aunts and uncles, my cousins, and all of the weird “we know we are related but not quite sure how” situations.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Register welcomes summer intern

Emma Ranzetta of Scarborough, Maine is serving a summer internship with the Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper. She is a rising senior at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine who will graduate next spring with a business communications degree. “From there I hope to be in the TV news industry working as...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Memorial service for Jean W. Slayton

Jean Wellington Slayton, 95, died Dec. 13, 2021 at her home in Boothbay Harbor. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Columba’s in Boothbay Harbor. There will be a celebration reception at Ocean Point Casino from 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Southport Column: Graduation, cookout and more

If you are reading this column early, note that on Tuesday, June 14, the polls at the Southport Town Hall will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. to vote in the primary election. Our sixth grade students at the Southport Central School will graduate on Friday, June 17,...
SOUTHPORT, ME
American Legion Post 36

As you all know by now, Post 36 is under new leadership. I am looking forward to working with Commander Robin Ford and her team as we continue to meet our mission of serving our veterans, community, children and youth. If you are a veteran and haven’t joined the Post, please consider doing that. Membership is important, whether you have time to be an active part of the post or by your financial support, to continue to accomplish our goals.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Adam Chadbourne celebrates 65th career win at Wiscasset Speedway

The 2022 season at Wiscasset Speedway rolled on this past Saturday with a full Group #2 program. The lineup included the 88.5FM Modifieds, Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Minis, Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Models, T&L Automotive Roadrunners and the Portland Glass Strictly Streets. The night was sponsored by Mainely Karting and...
WISCASSET, ME
Ray and Shelly Sirois complete “The Great Loop’

Ray and Shelly Sirois recently completed America’s Great Loop aboard M/V Shellerina a 39-foot trawlerstyle power boat. They will be cruising in the Boothbay area between now and early August. For Shelly and Ray, “America’s Great Loop” was a 5,500-mile loop that included the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, the Hudson...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Nature writing workshop and a reading

Aspiring and experienced nature writers are invited to join Whitefield author Andrea Lani for a reading from her book “Uphill Both Ways: Hiking toward Happiness on the Colorado Trail” and a nature writing workshop at Hidden Valley Nature Center on Saturday, June 18 from 1-3:30 p.m. Participants will meet at the parking area at 1:00 and walk the half-mile to the Barn, practicing clearing their minds and opening their senses along the way. At the Barn, the group will seek inspiration in the natural world through exercises designed to hone observation skills, sharpen senses, and deepen one’s relationship with nature.
WHITEFIELD, ME
wabi.tv

Pride Fest takes place in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - People from all over Hancock County and beyond celebrated Pride Fest on Sunday. It was a free family event at Knowlton Park. Those in attendance enjoyed live music, games, and food provided by local vendors. Volunteers say overwhelming support from the community did not go unnoticed...
ELLSWORTH, ME
News and Notes from the Community Center

As we announced last week, Richard Plunkett is bringing his Yellow Brick Road Show to the Center on Wednesday, June 22. Plunkett, who is known as the Wizard of Odds and Ends, has been in the antique business for more than 60 years and his shop is located in Alna. He has restored more than six historic properties and is a painter and published author. He is actively involved in preservation groups in New Jersey, Maine, and nationally with special emphasis on Victoriana.
ALNA, ME
Cyanobacteria outbreak observed on Damariscotta Lake, says Midcoast Conservancy

EDGECOMB — While performing routine water quality monitoring on June 2, 2022 Midcoast Conservancy’s Damariscotta Lake Watershed Manager Patricia Nease observed what appeared to be cyanobacteria aggregates near the Bunker Hill Boat Launch. Upon further investigation in the following days and in collaboration with scientists from the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, cyanobacteria aggregates were documented throughout the entire lake – the South Arm, Muscongus Bay, and Great Bay.
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
Get your motor started: It’s lobster boat racing season!

That’s right, racing fans, it’s time to rev up your motors! Maine’s 2022 lobster boat racing season kicks off right here in Boothbay Harbor with the Charles Begin Memorial Lobster Boat Races on Saturday, June 18. If you’re a boat captain, signup is at Brown’s Wharf at...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
Community gathers for Pride Fest in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth community held its second-ever pride fest today at Knowlton Park. Pride is growing and the community of Ellsworth is showing its support. On Sunday, Ellsworth held its second-ever pride festival at Knowlton park. One goer says they are really happy to see such a supportive...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Melinda S. Allen

On June 5, 2022, Melinda Sue Allen, loving mother and dear friend to many, passed away at age 54. She lived in Waldoboro, Maine. Melinda and was born Dec. 3, 1967 in Nashua, New Hampshire to Lynne Allen. She took joy in her four daughters, Brianna Allen, Savanna Miller, Dakota...
Organ experts visit Bangor church to study one of the best

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor church is home to an organ that people come from all over the world to study. Two of the top minds in the field, Nick Wallace and Nami Hamada, are doing just that at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church this week. Built in...

