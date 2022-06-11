BRHS Class of 2022 Parade

Hello everyone, my name is Jaelyn Crocker and I am a proud soon to be graduate of the Class of 2022. If you have ever been to the Boothbay area, you most likely have met someone I am related to. I am a Crocker on my father’s side and a Carbone on my mother’s side, which are two names in our region that cannot seem to leave the peninsula ... or in some cases the school. I was lucky to grow up within driving distance of my grandparents, my aunts and uncles, my cousins, and all of the weird “we know we are related but not quite sure how” situations.
If you are reading this column early, note that on Tuesday, June 14, the polls at the Southport Town Hall will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. to vote in the primary election. Our sixth grade students at the Southport Central School will graduate on Friday, June 17,...
Emma Ranzetta of Scarborough, Maine is serving a summer internship with the Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper. She is a rising senior at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine who will graduate next spring with a business communications degree. “From there I hope to be in the TV news industry working as...
It’s starting to feel like summer. My garden weeds are flourishing and the Rotary bike program for seasonal workers is open again on Thursdays from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rotary Barn, 66 Montgomery Road, Boothbay Harbor. Because of the bike program, we get to meet some adventurous, young people from far away places like Turkmenistan and provide them with a bike for the summer. We request a $100 security deposit which is returned when the bike is.
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - People from all over Hancock County and beyond celebrated Pride Fest on Sunday. It was a free family event at Knowlton Park. Those in attendance enjoyed live music, games, and food provided by local vendors. Volunteers say overwhelming support from the community did not go unnoticed...
On June 5, 2022, Melinda Sue Allen, loving mother and dear friend to many, passed away at age 54. She lived in Waldoboro, Maine. Melinda and was born Dec. 3, 1967 in Nashua, New Hampshire to Lynne Allen. She took joy in her four daughters, Brianna Allen, Savanna Miller, Dakota...
This week’s My Maine This Week featured photos are taken by one of our frequent photographers and longtime NRCM members, Linda Woods of Waterville, Maine. Linda’s favorite color is pink, so naturally lady’s slippers are some of her favorite wildflowers. She shares some recent photos of the ones she has seen in her recent travels around the state. Lady’s slippers are illegal to pick, but they are fantastic photo subjects!
As we announced last week, Richard Plunkett is bringing his Yellow Brick Road Show to the Center on Wednesday, June 22. Plunkett, who is known as the Wizard of Odds and Ends, has been in the antique business for more than 60 years and his shop is located in Alna. He has restored more than six historic properties and is a painter and published author. He is actively involved in preservation groups in New Jersey, Maine, and nationally with special emphasis on Victoriana.
ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth community held its second-ever pride fest today at Knowlton Park. Pride is growing and the community of Ellsworth is showing its support. On Sunday, Ellsworth held its second-ever pride festival at Knowlton park. One goer says they are really happy to see such a supportive...
BATH, Maine — The fire chief Bath said it was a flare-up from Friday's original fire that caused a second fire Monday morning at the Dike-Newell Elementary School. The second fire resulted in more damage and caused the roof to collapse. It was a frantic race to the same...
JACKMAN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Moose Permit Lottery Drawing was held on Saturday in Jackman. Nearly 70,000 people applied for a permit. Maine’s moose hunt system is designed to maintain a healthy moose population. If you were unable to attend in person, you can view the results here.
On the anniversary of the 60th year celebrating Windjammers Days and maritime history, we pay homage to our founder, Captain Marion Dash for her contribution as a female role model in our maritime community. It is her legacy that has inspired the Friends of Windjammer Days to celebrate the women who are working on the waterfront today who in turn inspire young girls and future maritime generations to come.
Jean Wellington Slayton, 95, died Dec. 13, 2021 at her home in Boothbay Harbor. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Columba’s in Boothbay Harbor. There will be a celebration reception at Ocean Point Casino from 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences...
That’s right, racing fans, it’s time to rev up your motors! Maine’s 2022 lobster boat racing season kicks off right here in Boothbay Harbor with the Charles Begin Memorial Lobster Boat Races on Saturday, June 18. If you’re a boat captain, signup is at Brown’s Wharf at...
GORHAM(WGME)-- Even with a national bike shortage, the Maine Bicycle Coalition sold dozens of bikes through their annual Great Maine Bike Swap. On Saturday folks who no longer wanted their bikes sold them to the group. They restored and repaired them to be resold Sunday afternoon at USM in Gorham.
JACKMAN, Maine — This scenic border town has earned a reputation for providing visitors with beautiful vistas and for its wealth of hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, ATV and other outdoor opportunities. On Saturday, Jackman was the center of attention statewide for another noteworthy reason — Maine’s annual moose hunting permit...
According to the Sun Journal, a Maine woman was arrested on Sunday after she was reportedly clocked at 100 miles per hour on a busy Maine road. Police say a Bridgton woman was driving a Ford F-150 on Route 302 in Windham. Police then attempted to stop the woman, though she refused to pull over, continuing to drive the truck a high rates of speed through the heavily congested lakes region.
Ray and Shelly Sirois recently completed America’s Great Loop aboard M/V Shellerina a 39-foot trawlerstyle power boat. They will be cruising in the Boothbay area between now and early August. For Shelly and Ray, “America’s Great Loop” was a 5,500-mile loop that included the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, the Hudson...
As the summer solstice fast approaches, the sounds of hammers, lawnmowers, and boats compete with the crows - though the crows do get a head start each morning. As I write this, I'm wondering if there are any Crowvilles in the US? Hmm, there is one. Located in Louisiana, it is named after Thomas Crow. I guess naming any town after the birds would make any efforts of the chamber of commerce very difficult. Speaking of birds, the Canada geese seemed to have moved on - for now - but I’m sure they will be back.
