PEAKS AND VALLEYS, WIN STREAKS AND LOSING STREAKS, HOT AND COLD ARE WHAT MAKE FOLLOWING THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS FUN. The Fisher Cats are 27-29 with a 6-4 record over their last 10 games. They sit 3rd in the Eastern League Northeast division, 10.5GB. New Hampshire owns a -4 run differential. This week, the Fisher Cats will host Somerset to take on the New York Yankees affiliate who are 35-21 and 6-4 over their past 10 games.

MLB ・ 6 HOURS AGO