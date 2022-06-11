ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 News KXXV and KRHD

Confusion over who's investigating Collins' family murders

By Rebecca Fiedler
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3McB06_0g7QhC4G00

Nearly a month after he first escaped a TDCJ prison transport bus in Centerville, the Gonzalo Lopez saga has been ongoing, with seemingly more questions arising than answers.

25 News spent time on Friday afternoon at the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s evident that investigating the Collins' murders is taking a toll on the officers.

Leadership told 25 News that they have been writing their lengthy incident reports on the case all day, every day.

The sheriff’s office declined to provide those reports, however, noting that they are not in charge of the investigation.

Rather, they insisted the Department of Public Safety's Texas Ranger division has had authority over the investigation. However, that’s not what DPS has told the public, noting instead that their department is only assisting.

25 News reached out to former police officer and Sam Houston State University criminology expert Dr. Jay Coons, who noted that this conflict isn’t unusual for a big investigation.

“Especially in the south, to have a larger agency at a higher level of government come in and assume on a case is a risky venture," he said.

Coons said he recalls a shooting investigation from his own law enforcement career in Harris County where such a scenario played out.

“I got there, I got my detectives there ready to help, and I saw the sheriff’s office commander talking with the chief of police," Coons said. "And they were both telling each other, ‘This is your scene! What do you want us to do?’ ‘No no, this is your scene, not mine. What do you want us to do?”

A new piece of information came through on Friday concerning the convicted killer's prison record. In his 16 years of incarceration, Lopez had been re-housed in eight different Texas prison units across the state.

Coons said this could be due to healthcare reasons, a change in prison programming, or Lopez's Mexican Mafia gang affiliation.

“They might start making contacts with other gang members, facilitating that contact, starting to get organized," Coons said. "So I wouldn’t doubt that TDCJ, through the classification system and their intelligence division, would act to keep these people separate, keep them on the move.”

Coons says often prisoners who exhibit good behavior can be moved to less secure units – including murderers. In Lopez’s case, however, Coons doubted the convict would be moved to a low-security prison.

TDCJ measures security on a scale of G1 to G5, G5 housing the most dangerous offenders, according to their handbook. Lopez was housed at prisons with a max level of G3, G4 and G5.

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

Fugitive sought in Madison Co. drug case

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a wanted man considered armed and dangerous. The Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Darryl Efram Brown is a suspected drug dealer. His storefront home was raided by narcotics deputies on Friday – and now Darryl is on the run, leaving his family to be taken to jail and grandchildren to be put with Child Protective Services.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Lufkin man arrested following armed standoff on his property

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man was arrested after a noise complaint escalated into an armed confrontation, according to an arrest affidavit. Jason Kyle Holland was charged with aggravated assault against a public servant on June 9 with a bond set by the judge at $250,000. According to the...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Van Zandt County deputy arrested, claims drugs found were evidence

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A deputy with the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Saturday on drug-related charges. Jon Phillips was arrested Saturday and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on three charges: possession of a controlled substance >=200g<400g, possession of a controlled substance <1g, possession of marijuana <2oz.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Tdcj#Texas Ranger
wtaw.com

Two Arrests From A May Burglary And Armed Robbery At A Bryan Home

On May 24, Bryan police responded just after 3:30 a.m. to a home behind the new Goodwill store, where a resident said a burglary suspect fired a gun towards him. Two men who were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation remain in the Brazos County jail.
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 MAKES ARREST ON ILLEGAL DUMPING

Monday afternoon Constable Hayden received a call from a concerned citizen who was driving down Daw Collins near Old 105. The citizen reported two males in a pickup dumping 18-wheeler tires in the ditch. Constable Hayden sent several units to the location as there has been a problem with tires being dumped on State and County property. When units arrived they were able to get both males detained. The citizen also provided them with a video of the incident. He told deputies that as soon as the males realized they were being recorded they picked the tires up and put them back in the pickup. Hayden contacted the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and secured charges of illegal dumping. Constable Hayden said he was tired of all the illegal dumping and that they were putting cameras in several locations known as dumping grounds to catch the violators. He is also asking the public to report any incidents of illegal dumping. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioner Mett’s said Montgomery County spends approximately $187.00 a ton to dispose of tires. That averages out to close to $10,000 a year. In addition, they have to be stored until they get a truckload, then loaded and hauled to the tire disposal company in Cleveland. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office filed a Class B Misdemeanor illegal dumping on Wilmer Carrasco Espinal, age 31 who just recently came to the United States from Honduras.
WacoTrib.com

Sheriff: South Waco drug bust yields three arrests, 39 lbs. of meth

A combined law enforcement effort led to 38.5 pounds of crystal methamphetamine seized and three suspects arrested June 8, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Monday. “This is the largest meth bust I can recall in this county,” said McNamara, who took office as sheriff in 2013. “We usually make...
WACO, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PURSUIT ON I-69 TURNS INTO MANHUNT NEAR SPLENDORA-FREEWAY CLOSED

5 PM-Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are in pursuit of a vehicle on I-69 northbound. The vehicle has struck several vehicles and was seen throwing things out the window. The suspect has crashed the vehicle and jumped out into the woods at the San Jacinto River Bridge The male is armed and is described as a white male, about 6-feet, white shirt and blue jeans, glasses, shaved head and multiple tattoos. A perimeter has been set up along County Road 332 in Liberty County. A DPS helicopter is en route. If spotted call 911 immediately.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Ret. Police Cpt. Sonia Pruitt: Law enforcement not being heard on gun reforms

Police officers’ delayed response in confronting the Uvalde mass shooter is coming under scrutiny as parents of victims demand accountability. Retired Montgomery County Police Captain Sonia Pruitt says a subconscious internal conflict may have been at play. “Police officers are taught from the time that they enter the police academy that they must survive…You cannot teach someone to have courage or heart or empathy or compassion or humanity. That’s something that comes from within.” Pruitt also points out that “law enforcement has been behind some very stringent gun laws…like background checks and red flag laws,” but is “not being listened to in these cases.”June 12, 2022.
fox44news.com

One dead, three injured in Robertson Co. crash

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on state Highway 6, near Lakeway Drive. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday, a 2019 Ford SUV was traveling eastbound. A 2005 Dodge pickup attempted to cross state Highway 6 to Sadberry Road, and was struck by the Ford.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH IN MAGNOLIA

Just before 5 am Sunday Magnolia Fire Department was dispatched to a reported major accident on FM 1774 at Ruel Lane almost on the Montgomery/Waller County line. Units arrived to find heavy guardrail damage and a pickup under the bridge off the roadway. MCHD arrived on the scene and found the 20-year-old female of Plantersville deceased. DPS units were notified to work on the crash. It is unknown why the female, who they believe was on her way to work, left the roadway. No other vehicles were involved. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack was notified and responded to the scene for the inquest. He ordered Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to transport the victim to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
kwbu.org

Waco Police Remind Parents to Look Before You Leave

So, I’ve been driving around Waco for about the past ten minutes with the air conditioner on. I picked up a thermometer to see just how quickly a car would heat up. The weather app on my phone says that the current temperature is 94 degrees, with a heat index value of 100. The thermometer in the car says it’s 74 degrees. I’m going to come back and check it in about ten minutes.
WACO, TX
ABC13 Houston

Causes of death released for family likely killed by escaped inmate

Five family members believed to have been killed by an escaped inmate in their Texas vacation home last week were fatally shot and stabbed, cause of death reports show. Four children and their grandfather were found murdered at the family's ranch in Centerville, located between Dallas and Houston, on June 2 after a relative contacted law enforcement to do a welfare check, authorities said.
HOUSTON, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Waco, Texas news and weather from 25 News KXXV and KRHD, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kxxv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy