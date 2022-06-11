ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Critical need for pet adoptions in Lackawanna County

By Madonna Mantione
 3 days ago

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Lackawanna County’s largest animal shelter is bursting at the seams with homeless pets. Workers there said the situation is so severe, they’re currently unable to take in any more animals.

Griffin Pond animal shelter cares for more than 200 animals on a daily basis.

That number has recently skyrocketed, and for the first time in years, the shelter is completely out of room.

Meows and barks could be heard all throughout Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township.

Almost every room is being used to house dogs like Penelope, as the shelter deals with the aftermath of a significant surge in strays.

“We have way too many dogs, way too many cats, not nearly enough staff to care for all of them, not enough places to put all of them, we’re overwhelmed,” said Marci Zeiler, a Humane Society Police Officer at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

She says all types of animals from Lackawanna and Wayne counties end up here for different reasons.

“Scranton Animal Control brings us a lot. And then we do get from other police departments, people that find dogs, bring dogs up, and then we have people that come up trying to surrender their own animals as well,” Zeiler told Eyewitness News.

Until further notice, the shelter isn’t taking in any more animals because it’s out of space. PJ Regan, Griffin Pond’s Intake and Medical manager, said it’s a tough situation overall.

“It shouldn’t be the norm, because not only are the animals not getting as much enrichment and time as they should because of how many animals are here, but also it’s taking a toll on our staff as well,” Regan explained.

Zeiler believes inflation and high costs of living are contributing factors.

“This is usually kind of our big adoption time and I think that everybody’s kind of feeling the pain of the economy right now. Our adoptions are extremely low, we’re not getting applications, even,” said Zeiler.

“We can’t start accepting animals until we get some animals out of here. So the more adoptions we have, the sooner we’ll be able to help our community again,” Zeiler concluded.

To help find animals-loving homes they need, Griffin Pond is currently running a half-off special on all adult dog adoptions .

The shelter plans to implement its pre-COVID hours soon to help get people in the door.

Information about the adoption process can be found on their website.

BrianBoss78
2d ago

well they've made it incredibly difficult and expensive to rescue a shelter animal....way cheaper and easier to find an actual free kitten or puppy from a barn or Facebook

