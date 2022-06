BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers are not seeing any relief at the pump as gas prices continue to rise across the U.S. As of Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline was listed at $5.01, according to AAA. This is a 14 cent increase from last Monday. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. was $3.08.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO