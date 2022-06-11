ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Dane Co. officials, area students call on officials to pass gun violence prevention legislation

By Juliana Tornabene
nbc15.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Board supervisors and area students are urging Wisconsin legislators to pass legislation meant to prevent gun violence. Supervisors Alex Joers, April Kigeya, Dana Pellebon and Jacob Wright sent a letter to the Wisconsin Congressional Delegation last Friday, June 2, to ask lawmakers to take...

www.nbc15.com

Wisconsin Examiner

Complaints mount over conduct of Whitewater PD

For some time now, the Whitewater Police Department (WPD) has been under a cloud. Since December, the department’s police chief Aaron Raap, has been on administrative leave pending an ongoing internal investigation. Raap, who was hired as chief in 2018, was taken into custody following an alleged Thanksgiving fight with a family member. Though the […] The post Complaints mount over conduct of Whitewater PD appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WHITEWATER, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Chapter of March for our Lives rally advocates for gun reform

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Chapter of March for our Lives advocated for gun reform Saturday in a march held from Capitol Square to the Library Mall. March for our Lives Wisconsin organizer Abbi Stickels says their message is not about taking away guns altogether, but finding ways to prevent gun violence.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison PD investigating if eastside shooting was targeted

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department detectives are working to determine if the shooting of a man on the city’s near east side was targeted after he arrived at a local hospital Thursday evening with a gunshot wound. MPD stated in an incident report that the 23-year-old man...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. Sheriff Office needs tips after rifle shots hit home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on who may have fired the bullets that pierced a home in the Town of Bristol on Friday. According to the Sheriff’s Office, two rifle rounds struck the house near Happy Valley Road shortly before 1 p.m. that day. No injuries were reported as a result of the gunfire.
BRISTOL, WI
captimes.com

‘We need help’: 31 Dane County supervisors call on state leaders for changes to gun laws

In the wake of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, where 10 Black people were killed at a supermarket on May 14, and in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24, the letter highlights the supervisors' commitment to do everything in their power to prevent gun violence. But, they wrote, there’s only so much that can be done at the local level.
DANE COUNTY, WI
racinecountyeye.com

IMPACT 211 tracks Veteran's needs in SE Wisconsin

IMPACT 211 serves Southeastern Wisconsin by helping community members by providing a free confidential helpline and online resource directory. This makes obtaining resources easier for Racine County residents and those in Southeastern Wisconsin. Recently, IMPACT 211, tracked and evaluated the intake they receive from Veterans within the area. This evaluation...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Fawn seeks refuge at Wisconsin fire station

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems a local fire department isn’t just a Safe Haven for human newborns but also for baby animals seeking refuge with our local heroes. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Friday, a fawn was found at the entrance of its station.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wizmnews.com

A former Supreme Court justice should not have to be reminded how to behave in court

One would assume that a former Supreme Court justice would be familiar with and follow basic rules of courtroom etiquette. Not so, apparently, with Michael Gableman. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court judge who is leading the so-called investigation into the 2020 election has been found in contempt of court after refusing to release public documents related to his investigation. Not only did he refuse to provide the records requested, he refused to answer questions, and went on a bombastic and bullying tirade against the judge hearing his case. He accused the judge of being an advocate, saying he has “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate.” That prompted the judge to tersely remind the former Supreme Court justice how a witness is expected to act in a court of law. Such a reminder should not be necessary. But it seems par for the course. Gableman has been bullying his way through this sham investigation, threatening city staff, election workers and mayors of Green Bay, Racine and Madison be thrown in jail if they refuse to comply with the subpoenas he issued as part of his case. His investigation has come up with no valid evidence of voter fraud despite being long overdue and over budget. Taxpayers have already spent in excess of $900,000 on this partisan attempt to undermine our democracy. Now Gableman is facing possible fines of $2000 per day for being in contempt. That money should come out of his own pocket. Wisconsin taxpayers have spent enough on this embarrassment.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison homicide victim, suspect in domestic relationship

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person of interest was taken into custody in connection with the killing of a 23-year-old man in Madison over the weekend, the police department reported. In an update Monday, MPD indicated the woman was in custody, but the department did not release her name at this time because it has not referred any allegations against her related to the homicide.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Minnesota man cited alleged OWI offense with four children in vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Minnesota man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post early Sunday morning for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16. This is the 31-year-old’s first OWI offense. According to...
MINNESOTA STATE
nbc15.com

March for our Lives Wisconsin Rally

A large group of community members in Juneau County came together Saturday night to honor Judge John Roemer’s memory in a candlelit vigil. Great Horned Owl found after Baraboo zoo break-in, one still missing. Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT. |. Zoo staff were able to find...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder to drivers after scary-looking crash

(WFRV) – Following a crash between a vehicle and a semi, the Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers that only certain vehicles can use crossovers. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook regarding an incident involving a crash with a semi-truck. Officials want drivers to know that only emergency and highway maintenance vehicles can use crossovers.
WISCONSIN STATE
showmeprogress.com

March for Our Lives – Madison, Wisconsin – June 11, 2022

I can’t believe we still have to protest our nation doing absolutely nothing about gun violence. Several hundred showed up at the Wisconsin capitol building yesterday afternoon to demonstrate against gun violence and our cultural inaction in addressing it – as one of several hundred such March for Our Lives events scheduled across the country.
nbc15.com

Madison Police investigating overdose death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle at Hiestand Park. Madison police say officers and EMS were dispatched to the park around 3:45 p.m. this afternoon for an unconscious person in a vehicle. Officers proceeded to break through the window and begin life saving measures.
MADISON, WI

