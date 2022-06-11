City of Oakdale issues Burn Ban

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The controversy surrounding Sulphur’s District 2 city council seat continued Monday evening. “My first choice was someone different,” Nick Nezat said. “That being said, I don’t think it’s right for him to be put in this situation.”. ‘A series of...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued by Howell Environmental for the Fairview North mobile home park due to a water break. 7News will update this story once the boil advisory has been lifted.
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued for residents in the DeRidder area by Waterworks District 3. Waterworks District 3 said the following residents will be affected:. Bluebird Lane. Brookside Road. Crockett Johnson Road. Doyle Sharp Road. Ed Jeans Road. Ethel Gordy Lane. Everett Merchant Road. Fireside...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday. New reinfections are included in new case counts. According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 53% of cases and 40% of deaths from May 26 to June 1. Vaccination...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Senior Center hosted “Gas Up Day”, an event designed to help ease the pain at the gas pump for senior citizens. At as early as 9:30 a.m., senior citizens arrived at Bob’s gas station in Sulphur to have their gas tanks filled by city officials.
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Allen Parish Water said that customers in the southwest region of Kinder may experience low water pressure on June 14 and June 15. The service disruption is due to a creek bore repair.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Market Basket on Nelson road is closed today, June 13 after a fire broke out inside the building. The Lake Charles Fire Department received the call at 10:47 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. The fire was contained to the inside of the building, LCFD said.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to a Facebook post on the Alexandria Parks & Recreation page, the restroom at the soccer field at Johnny Downs Sports Complex was vandalized on Sunday. The post said that the debris has since been cleaned and the restroom is open for use once again....
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and Sasol are teaming up to host a Tuten Park community open house Tuesday, June 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuten Park was heavily damaged in the 2020 hurricanes. The open house is part of the #ReTreeLC initiative and will provide the community opportunities to explore plans for the park’s redesign.
ALLEN PARISH, La. (KALB) - Senator John Kennedy’s office has shared a letter, signed by all members of the Louisiana Congressional Delegation, urging the Bureau of Prisons to address staffing shortages and roles at the Oakdale Federal Correction Complex in Allen Parish. Those concerns are consistent with those expressed...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Area Health Education Center will be hosting a Hurricane Recovery and Resource Fair today, June 13, 2022. The fair will be located at the Huber Park Community Center from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The free event hopes to help residents as they...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 12, 2022. Carl John Lacombe, 59, Vinton: Trespassing; resisting an officer with violence; probation detainer. John Wilred Bartie Jr., 38, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; property damage under $50,000; contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule...
If you want to carry your weapon concealed in Louisiana you still have to have a permit. The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting a one-day Concealed Carry Permit class this Saturday, June 18th. Included in the class instruction will also be your required fingerprinting which will be done...
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A precautionary boil advisory due to a broken water main has been issued in areas of Moss Bluff. Residents in the following areas will be affected:. 7News will update this story when the boil advisory is uplifted.
The end of the 2022 Regular Legislative Session marked the finale for Rick Ward as District 17 state senator. His resignation announcement came after his push for a new Mississippi River Bridge gained House and Senate approval. Ward, R-Port Allen, said he accepted a job in the public relations sector...
I-10 Eastbound Lane Closure in Lake Charles Near Enterprise Blvd Exit June 13. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On June 12, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that I-10 eastbound over US 90 at MP 31.6 near the Enterprise Blvd. Exit in Lake Charles will have right lane closure on Monday, June 13, 2022 from 8:30 am until 3:00 pm.
Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in June 11 Burglary Case in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On June 11, 2022, at approximately 10:35 pm, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 3300 block of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana during night hours on June 9th . They are asking anyone that may have any information or video footage to contact CPSO at 337-491-3605 or email [email protected].
( UPDATE: 11:15 a.m.) ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Abbeville Police were on-the-scene of a reported standoff within a residential neighborhood Saturday morning. According to authorities, the situation occurred near Martin Luther King Drive and Schlessinger Street. KLFY News 10 was there in Abbeville and found sheriff’s deputies from surrounding municipalities on scene. According to reports, […]
