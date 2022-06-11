RiseFest 2022 Opens To Good Crowd

ROCK RAPIDS—Rob Sand holds political office as a Democrat but said Monday, June 6, during a stop in Rock Rapids that he’s not much interested in partisan politics. “What we need to have is less politics, I think, and more public service. That’s what we miss out on a lot in our system,” the 39-year-old state auditor said while chatting with Rock Rapids resident Larry Holland in Westside Park.

ROCK RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO