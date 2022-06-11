RiseFest 2022 Opens To Good Crowd

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Plymouth County and a broad area of Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota from 1 to 9 pm this afternoon and evening. Expect high heat and high humidity during that period. Le Mars’ forecast is for a high of 100 degrees.
Sheldon, Iowa — On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Village Northwest Unlimited hosted the 17th Annual Run, Walk & Roll event on its campus. The event had 483 participants this year. In the one-mile walk or roll, there were 318 participants and 165 people participated in the 5K and 10K run.
LE MARS, Iowa -- On the stage of The Browns Century Theatre, Shelly Brown was rehearsing a production number with her gospel-singing children. Shelly, along with Adam, Andrew and Michaela Brown, sang a rousing rendition of the "Iowa Corn Song," written more than a century ago and covered by countless performers.
SHELDON—The day before the primaries, Gov. Kim Reynolds took a pit stop to check out the progress in the garages of Northwest Iowa Community College. The automotive, heavy equipment and other industrial programs are a key expansion area for the two-year institution in Sheldon as well as a main push of the governor’s administration.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UPDATE: MidAmerican Energy says that a tree branch fell on transmission lines just west of Kingsley Monday morning. Those transmission lines service 3 substations. The power outage affected over 2,400 customers at 10:49 a.m. Power was restored to most customers by 11:45 a.m. MidAmerican is...
Sioux City, Iowa — The Sioux City location of Seasons Center for Behavioral Health is moving. According to Seasons’ Marketing & Events Coordinator, Stephanie Pohar, effective this Tuesday, June 14, 2022, providers at Seasons Center for Behavioral Health’s Sioux City office will see clients at a new location in Sioux City. Seasons’ new office space is located at 831 Gordon Drive.
That’s a question that usually breaks the ice with many people. But the answer – “No, it’s just a primary” – doesn’t always wash. We’ve seen candidates win races or beat strong opponents just because they were able to mobilize voters. And now, when there are greater restrictions on early voting in Iowa, that’s even more important.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The population of Sheldon, Iowa, should triple in size this weekend as the annual Christian music festival RiseFest returns. The city’s population is about 5,500. RiseFest is expected to draw at least 15,000 music fans with the possibility of 19,000 to 20,000, said Curt Strouth, the community development director for Sheldon Chamber and Development Corporation.
ROCK RAPIDS—Rob Sand holds political office as a Democrat but said Monday, June 6, during a stop in Rock Rapids that he’s not much interested in partisan politics. “What we need to have is less politics, I think, and more public service. That’s what we miss out on a lot in our system,” the 39-year-old state auditor said while chatting with Rock Rapids resident Larry Holland in Westside Park.
SANBORN—God’s been good to Marion “Jay” Jaycox of Sanborn, who celebrated his 100th birthday with a community shindig Sunday, June 5, at the restaurant he helped found decades ago. Jay’s Restaurant & Lounge was standing room only throughout much of the afternoon due to the countless...
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– Two area school districts are among the recipients of a new teacher and paraeducator apprenticeship program through the state. Cherokee and Storm Lake Schools will each receive more than six million dollars to assist with the hiring of new teachers helping will in a number of open spots.
ORANGE CITY—Merlin Bylsma of Orange City is 64 years old, and he recently published his first book. He also drives a garbage truck in the mornings for Orange City Sanitation, a semiretirement gig following decades of providing elder care in home-based assisted-living facilities in Montana and Iowa. “It’s an...
Planes having issues landing are starting to become a reoccurring problem at the Sioux Falls Airport. Another incident happened again on Friday (June 10) around 4:45 that afternoon. Dakota News Now is reporting a small single-engine plane clipped its wing on the runway while landing, then slid off the runway...
On Sunday evening, at 7:31, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Highway 75, two miles north of Sioux Center, IA. A vehicle described as a red Dodge passenger car traveling southbound entered the ditch, struck a fence at a farm residence and left the area without reporting the incident.
HAWARDEN—Ken Bode made it to the summit of journalism, but he never lost touch with his Hawarden roots. Bode, who worked as a reporter, commentator and host for NBC, CNN and PBS, wrote for the New Republic and The Indianapolis Star, and taught journalism to college students, died June 2 in Charlotte, NC. He was 83.
Hartley, Iowa — Recently, it was announced that the medical clinic in Hartley will soon change affiliations from MercyOne to Spencer Hospital/Avera. Now, the name of the new provider there has been announced. According to Spencer Hospital officials, Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner Jamie Billings will serve as the primary...
Standing Where South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota Meet. Wanna stand in three states at once? You can do just that at the Tri-State Iron Monument just outside the city of Valley Springs, South Dakota. It's a simple monument, but it's neat to know so much history lies in the area....
