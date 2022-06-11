Heckler disrupts start of Eugene celebration of new park along Willamette River

EUGENE, Ore. - The DeFazio Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge is closed for maintenance and repairs. People are encouraged to take the Ferry Street Bridge walkway instead. The maintenance work will be used to extend the bridge's lifespan, while also cleaning and painting parts of it. The project cost about $500,000...
EUGENE, Ore. - A memorial service for Tom Turner - the late Eugene Police officer, Lane County Sheriff and Florence Police Chief - is set for 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Eugene on Tuesday, June 14. "With his service to the Eugene Police Department, Florence Police Department, and...
COOS BAY, Ore. — Growing up on the outskirts of St. Louis, Missouri, academics were never quite the right fit for Chris Bricker. "I quit high school and got my GED and went to work, but the job I was doing was carpentry, and you know how carpenters are: they drink all the time, so I started drinking with them. And it was a downhill spiral from there on."
COOS BAY, Ore. - Did you drive Cape Arago Highway on Saturday morning?. Detectives investigating the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman ask you to contact the Coos County Sheriff's Office. District Attorney Paul Frasier said investigators want to talk to anyone who traveled the highway between Sunset Market and...
EUGENE, Ore. - After a two year hiatus, the Oregon Country Fair returns in less than a month. Three days of live entertainment kicks off July 8th with a variety of musicians, vaudevillians, circus acts, spoken word and other acts on 18 stages. For a full list of performers, visit the Oregon Country Fair website.
COOS BAY, Ore. - Bay Area Hospital's Behavioral Health unit will remain open. Over the weekend, the Oregon Nurses Association announced in a statement that the advocacy of nurses, community members and elected officials led to the decision. Senator Jeff Merkley, State Representative Rob Nosse, and the Coos County Commissioners...
EUGENE, Ore. - After a weekend of heavy rainfall, the Willamette River is flooding into Alton Baker Park. The water has crested the bank and some park benches and the area around the duck pond are underwater. Bike paths are also flooding and unusable. The EWEB property on the opposite...
EUGENE, Ore. — Just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies along with fire personnel responded to E. 30th Ave. near Eldon Schafer Dr. regarding a multi-vehicle crash. On scene, deputies determined that a 2000 Toyota Camry rear-ended a 2000 Dodge Van, causing the...
ALBANY, Ore. — The Oregon Youth Authority is looking for two 19-year-olds who ran away from a supervised treatment program in Albany back on May 16. The state says Kayli Benshoof and Savanah Howes, both 19 years old, were in the Young Women’s Transition Program. They were at a supervised program in the community when they left without permission, OYA said.
Salem, Ore. — Around 2:45 p.m., Salem Police officers responded to the Cherriots Transit Mall at 220 High St. NE on the report of a person with a gunshot wound. Officers located one person who was wounded by gunfire and called for emergency medical aid. Witnesses in the area...
EUGENE, Ore. - Pilot and Eugene native Bob Cross suffered potentially life-threatening injuries when his plane crashed as he approached the Eugene Airport for a landing May 20, 2021. Cross spent a month in the hospital and another 6 months in rehabilitation before finally going home. Cross reunited Monday with...
ALBANY, Ore. — One person is dead after a crash Monday in Albany, authorities reported. Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash at SW Pacific Boulevard and Ellingson Road. According to the Albany Police Department, a witness reporting the accident said there...
EUGENE, Ore. — 30,000 people are expected to be at the University of Oregon’s commencement Monday (June 13). For the first time since the pandemic began, the 146th commencement ceremony will be held in-person at 9 a.m. at Autzen Stadium. Graduates from the 2022, 2021 and 2020 classes...
EUGENE, Ore. - Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue personnel are on scene with law enforcement of a 3-vehicle crash on E. 30th Ave. in front of Lane Community College, the fire department reported. 5 people have been transported to area hospitals with varying injuries, authorities said. Currently, there are...
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Sunday is the 24th annual Music in the Garden hosted by the Eugene Symphony Guild. The event will allow people to experience live music and tour five private gardens in Springfield. The event will highlight the beauties of the historic Washburne District. "The houses are all...
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities in Coos County are investigating a shooting death Saturday morning. Around 8:33 a.m. Saturday, Coos County received two 911 calls indicating a woman was “down” outside the residence located 92616 Cape Arago Highway in the unincorporated area of Coos County, Coos County authorities report. Medical and law enforcement personnel responded to the scene.
EUGENE, Ore. — We’re counting down the days until the 2022 World Athletics Championships and local running stores are continuing to prepare. Like other local businesses in Eugene, running shops are gearing up for the event. We spoke with two about how they're preparing ahead of the games.
CORVALLIS, Ore. - Both Grace Fetherstonhaugh and Kaylee Mitchell from Oregon State made it to the NCAA Track and Field Championships in the 3000 meter steeplechase, the only Beavers to make it to NCAA's this year. Fetherstonhaugh placed in the top five of her heat on Thursday and Mitchell won...
Comments / 1