ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Heckler disrupts start of Eugene celebration of new park along Willamette River

By NBC 16
nbc16.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. - A heckler disrupted the grand opening of the new...

nbc16.com

Comments / 1

Related
nbc16.com

DeFazio Bridge closed through the end of the month for maintenance and repairs

EUGENE, Ore. - The DeFazio Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge is closed for maintenance and repairs. People are encouraged to take the Ferry Street Bridge walkway instead. The maintenance work will be used to extend the bridge's lifespan, while also cleaning and painting parts of it. The project cost about $500,000...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Coos Bay man battles through homelessness & addiction, graduates college

COOS BAY, Ore. — Growing up on the outskirts of St. Louis, Missouri, academics were never quite the right fit for Chris Bricker. "I quit high school and got my GED and went to work, but the job I was doing was carpentry, and you know how carpenters are: they drink all the time, so I started drinking with them. And it was a downhill spiral from there on."
COOS BAY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Eugene, OR
Society
Local
Oregon Society
City
Springfield, OR
Local
Oregon Government
nbc16.com

Oregon Country Fair announces performers, protocols for return July 8

EUGENE, Ore. - After a two year hiatus, the Oregon Country Fair returns in less than a month. Three days of live entertainment kicks off July 8th with a variety of musicians, vaudevillians, circus acts, spoken word and other acts on 18 stages. For a full list of performers, visit the Oregon Country Fair website.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Wet weekend weather causes flooding in Alton Baker Park

EUGENE, Ore. - After a weekend of heavy rainfall, the Willamette River is flooding into Alton Baker Park. The water has crested the bank and some park benches and the area around the duck pond are underwater. Bike paths are also flooding and unusable. The EWEB property on the opposite...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene crash sends 5 people to hospital

EUGENE, Ore. — Just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies along with fire personnel responded to E. 30th Ave. near Eldon Schafer Dr. regarding a multi-vehicle crash. On scene, deputies determined that a 2000 Toyota Camry rear-ended a 2000 Dodge Van, causing the...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willamette River#Heckler#Police#Ore#Protest
nbc16.com

Two 19-year-olds run away from supervised program in Albany, Oregon Youth Authority says

ALBANY, Ore. — The Oregon Youth Authority is looking for two 19-year-olds who ran away from a supervised treatment program in Albany back on May 16. The state says Kayli Benshoof and Savanah Howes, both 19 years old, were in the Young Women’s Transition Program. They were at a supervised program in the community when they left without permission, OYA said.
ALBANY, OR
nbc16.com

Police: Tangent woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Albany

ALBANY, Ore. — One person is dead after a crash Monday in Albany, authorities reported. Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, police and fire personnel responded to a motor vehicle crash at SW Pacific Boulevard and Ellingson Road. According to the Albany Police Department, a witness reporting the accident said there...
ALBANY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
nbc16.com

Eugene Symphony Orchestra hosts Music in the Garden in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Sunday is the 24th annual Music in the Garden hosted by the Eugene Symphony Guild. The event will allow people to experience live music and tour five private gardens in Springfield. The event will highlight the beauties of the historic Washburne District. "The houses are all...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Coos County DA: Woman found shot to death outside Cape Arago Hwy residence

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Authorities in Coos County are investigating a shooting death Saturday morning. Around 8:33 a.m. Saturday, Coos County received two 911 calls indicating a woman was “down” outside the residence located 92616 Cape Arago Highway in the unincorporated area of Coos County, Coos County authorities report. Medical and law enforcement personnel responded to the scene.
COOS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Beaver steeplechasers make history at NCAA championships

CORVALLIS, Ore. - Both Grace Fetherstonhaugh and Kaylee Mitchell from Oregon State made it to the NCAA Track and Field Championships in the 3000 meter steeplechase, the only Beavers to make it to NCAA's this year. Fetherstonhaugh placed in the top five of her heat on Thursday and Mitchell won...
CORVALLIS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy