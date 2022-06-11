Heckler disrupts start of Eugene celebration of new park along Willamette River

COOS BAY, Ore. — Growing up on the outskirts of St. Louis, Missouri, academics were never quite the right fit for Chris Bricker. "I quit high school and got my GED and went to work, but the job I was doing was carpentry, and you know how carpenters are: they drink all the time, so I started drinking with them. And it was a downhill spiral from there on."

COOS BAY, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO