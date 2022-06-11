New Red Skelton statue is unveiled in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new Red Skelton statue was unveiled in front of the Pantheon Theater in Vincennes on Friday. The statue depicts a young Red Skelton as a paper boy during his upbringing in Vincennes. His widow, Lothian Skelton, said that she’s happy to see this statue...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Mark Kratzner remembers when he found out famous comedian Red Skelton was from Indiana. And it prompted him with a goal. “I wanted to find out who else [in Hollywood] was from Indiana.”. That began Kratzner’s journey to curating an exhibit for the Red Skelton Museum...
You may see some familiar sights on American Pickers this October. If you’re unfamiliar with the show, American Pickers currently airs on the History Channel and A & E Networks. The reality TV show has been on since 2010 and encompasses 23 seasons. It follows midwestern “pickers” Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz who travel across America in search of rare artifacts and national treasures that they can buy and sell in their antique shops or put in their personal collections.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The life of a well-known Terre Haute doctor was celebrated on Sunday. Doctor Randy Stevens died earlier this year. He was 69-years-old. He was an addiction specialist in the area and helped many people through tough times. He also spent decades educating students and recruiting rural doctors to the area.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Roger Dulin always has the date circled on his calendar for the annual vintage camper rally. “Seeing people that you haven’t seen for a year. It’s just renewed friendships. We’re a big family.”. Dulin, who has organized the event since 2009, said...
Nicknamed the Queen City of the Wabash, Terre Haute is one of the biggest cities in Indiana's Wabash Valley. The name Terre Haute is actually French for "highland," as the city is located high above the Wabash River. Terre Haute is a favorite destination among tourists, especially students and those...
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Another fun festival is just around the corner. It’s almost time for the Watermelon Festival down in Knox County. Now the festival does not officially get underway until August 5 and 6 of this year, but there is an exciting opportunity that you can take advantage of now!
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Brazil Rotary Club has announced its plans for the 87th annual 4th of July celebration at Forest Park. One of the largest celebrations in the area, if not the state, the Brazil Rotary Club says they have plenty of entertaining activities for visitors to do over the 5-day celebration.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Monday, a new childcare ministry opened on Vigo County’s east side. It’s helping provide parents options, in an area considered a desert, for childcare. The United Way of the Wabash Valley teamed up with Nurture With Nature Highland Church Childcare Ministry.
The town of Newburgh has seen some growth over the past few years with new retail spaces and restaurants popping up across its landscape. In the four years I've lived here since my family and I moved from the north side of Evansville, the town has seen the construction of a Popeye's, McCallister's Deli, Dunkin', and Teriyaki Madness, the latter of which is the newest addition taking space a couple of doors down from Wings Etc. behind Walmart. Even Burger King relocated from Hayley Drive just east of the Highway 66 and 261 intersection where it had been for years, to a new, more modern building on High Pointe Drive that can easily be seen at the intersection of Highway 66 and Frame Road. Since that move, its former location has sat vacant. That won't be the case much longer.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new details on a Farm and Domestic Animal Ordinance out of Vincennes. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. City leaders say an update is needed to this ordinance. That's because some people have not been following the guidelines. The updated ordinance would...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A new retail location has opened along US 41 on Terre Haute’s south side. Dollar General has announced that the store located at 7121 S US 41 is now open. According to a press release, the new location features “the company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party […]
It’s about keeping a piece of Indiana’s farm history and heritage alive. That’s why people from across the Midwest are traveling to the Edinburgh area this upcoming weekend to share their passion for antique tractors. “We always say, ‘step back in time with us’ because we like...
Party in the Park will make a return for its fifth year at Newburgh's Friedman Park and tickets for the fall 2022 event go on sale soon!. Planned for Saturday, September 24, 2022, this 21 and over event promises to be a ton of fun for you and your friends.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Francisco native and former Princeton Mayor, William McConnell, has died. McConnell was a Navy Veteran who served in WWII. He was Princeton’s Mayor from 1960 to 1972. He also served Gibson County as a Councilman. His funeral is set for next Tuesday at 11 a.m....
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It once served as a bank and the former headquarters for the Terre Haute Police Department. But, for the last several months a building on Wabash Ave. has sat vacant. Recently, WDG Construction, a group out of Indianapolis, has proposed building a new two-story apartment complex. It will feature 100 […]
Another Saturday means another shot at some cash on Main Street in Washington. The Knights of Columbus Treasure Hunt Jackpot returns to downtown tonight with a jackpot amount of $124,284. Tickets are on sale today at the Knights of Columbus in Washington for $1.00 each. The Treasure Hunt drawing happens...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's not only gas prices that are skyrocketing, prices for local road projects have also seen a big jump. Sullivan County is just one of many Wabash Valley counties that has road work set to begin soon, but inflation is making it more pricey than normal.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may want to keep an eye on your bank account if you've gone shopping at Meijer - again. There are still complaints from customers about being charged multiple times. Some are being charged as many as four times for one purchase. In a statement,...
EVASNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — At the beginning of the month, CenterPoint Energy announced they’re ending their disconnection moratorium June 13, and that decision didn’t sit all too well with some customers. In response, Direction Action Against CenterPoint Energy (DAACE) said they’re encouraging the public to join them in an upcoming solidarity blackout. The blackout coincides […]
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University has released the lineup for the 2022-23 Speaker Series. Two-time Olympic Figure Skating Medalist Nancy Kerrigan will open the series on Sept. 13, followed by Carol Anderson on Oct. 10. Anderson is a historian of African American history and an influential voice on civil and voting rights.
